Cards SOAR in the Newest AP Poll

The Cards are moving on up in the AP Poll after the 41-31 win over SMU Saturday afternoon. Prior to the game, the Cards were 23rd and Mustangs 17th. Louisville checks in at 16 today, making the second biggest jump of the week climbing seven spots. Mississippi State rose eight spots after their win against South Carolina.

Coming into Saturday’s matchup, Louisville was 0-4 all time vs SMU and never held a lead in those matchups. Thanks to a balanced offensive attack from The Ville, they finally have that first win. Jeff Brohm also provided Louisville’s first win over Clemson in 2024, when they beat the 11th ranked Tigers in Death Valley. Louisville was 0-8 previously.

Quarterback Lincoln Kienholz had a solid day passing for 177 yards on 14-of-23 passing with two touchdowns. He scored on the ground as well, compiling 42 yards on 12 carries.

Running back Keyjuan Brown led the Cards with 163 rushing yards on 10 carries with two touchdowns. Brown was third in the nation in yards per carry in 2025 and averaged a dazzling 16.3 yards per carry Saturday afternoon.

Sep 19, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (5) avoids a tackle by Southern Methodist Mustangs during the fourth quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Transfer safety Kaleb Beasley had his best game as a Cardinal Saturday. He finished with 10 tackles and two interceptions of SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings, who came into Saturday first in the country in total offense. Beasley also recovered the fumble late in the game after fellow defensive back Brycen Scott knocked the ball out of Jennings’ hands while he was attempting to extend the ball across the goal line for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Louisville’s week one opponent, Ole Miss climbed to fourth following their dramatic win over LSU and former coach Lane Kiffin on Saturday night. SMU dropped six spots to 22nd. Future opponents Kentucky and Pittsburgh received votes. Miami, who is the highest rated team from the ACC fell a spot from fifth to sixth.

The first College Football Playoff poll of 2026 will be revealed on ESPN Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 7 pm.

Wake Forest is on deck for the Cards this Saturday at noon. TV designation between ESPN/ESPN2/ABC should be announced today. The Demon Deacons are 2-1 following a 33-20 loss to Miami on Friday night.

The ACC Network announced this morning they are bringing the “ACC Huddle” show to Louisville for the matchup. The show is formatted like ESPN’s College Gameday, broadcasting 10 AM – noon, and features host Taylor Tannebaum alongside panelists Jimbo Fisher, Eric Mac Lain and Eddie Royal.