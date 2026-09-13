Cards Move Up In AP Poll; Set Stage for Ranked Match-Up vs. SMU
The Associated Press Poll saw a shake up after Week 2 with several ranked teams (and some highly ranked teams) suffering some stunning losses. That's good news for teams like SMU and Louisville who both won their respective games vs. FCS opponents.
MOVING ON UP
The Cards moved up one spot to #23 in the Associated Press Poll following its 59-13 win over the Villanova Wildcats.
SMU also moved up a single spot to #16 in the AP poll as well after its resounding victory over UC Davis 56-10.
RANKED VS. RANKED
Saturday's game between the Mustangs and the Cards is now RANKED v. RANKED and sets a stage for a consequential match-up between SMU & UofL.
SMU's schedule is similar to Louisville's where the Mustangs and Cards both avoid Miami, Clemson & Florida State (the traditional powers in the ACC) in 2026. So this game might be the difference between either playing in the ACC Championship Game in December.
Massive Matchup! #16 vs. #23 The Cards have never defeated SMU and Jeff Brohm is 0-2 as Head Coach of the Cards against SMU.
Last year an injury riddled Louisville squad went to Dallas and was completely outmatched by the Mustangs.
Louisville Related AP Top 25
#5 Miami
#8 Ole Miss
#16 SMU
#23 Louisville
#25 Virginia
Others Receiving Votes: Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh
FULL POLL:
1) Texas
2) Georgia
3) Notre Dame
4) Indiana
5) Miami
6) Ohio State
7) LSU
8) Ole Miss
9) Texas A&M
10) Alabama
11) BYU
12) USC
13) Texas Tech
14) Penn State
15) Tennessee
16) SMU
17) Utah
18) Iowa
19) Michigan
20) Missouri
21) Oregon
22) Houston
23) Louisville
24) Oklahoma
25) Virginia
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Louisville native, University of Louisville Business School graduate (c/o 2004), and passionate Cardinals sports advocate. Mark delivers in-depth analysis, stat breakdowns, video interviews, pre and post-game coverage of UofL athletics. A familiar voice on Louisville radio, Mark co-hosts morning show on ESPN 680/105.7FM and 93.9 The Ville. Mark is a dedicated voice for Card Nation with a loyal following across platforms. When he’s not covering the Cards, Mark enjoys connecting with fans and building community through sports.Follow UofLSheriff50