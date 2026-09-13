Cards Move Up In AP Poll; Set Stage for Ranked Match-Up vs. SMU

The Associated Press Poll saw a shake up after Week 2 with several ranked teams (and some highly ranked teams) suffering some stunning losses. That's good news for teams like SMU and Louisville who both won their respective games vs. FCS opponents.

MOVING ON UP

The Cards moved up one spot to #23 in the Associated Press Poll following its 59-13 win over the Villanova Wildcats.

SMU also moved up a single spot to #16 in the AP poll as well after its resounding victory over UC Davis 56-10.

RANKED VS. RANKED

Saturday's game between the Mustangs and the Cards is now RANKED v. RANKED and sets a stage for a consequential match-up between SMU & UofL.

SMU's schedule is similar to Louisville's where the Mustangs and Cards both avoid Miami, Clemson & Florida State (the traditional powers in the ACC) in 2026. So this game might be the difference between either playing in the ACC Championship Game in December.

Massive Matchup! #16 vs. #23 The Cards have never defeated SMU and Jeff Brohm is 0-2 as Head Coach of the Cards against SMU.

Last year an injury riddled Louisville squad went to Dallas and was completely outmatched by the Mustangs.

Louisville Related AP Top 25

#5 Miami

#8 Ole Miss

#16 SMU

#23 Louisville

#25 Virginia

Others Receiving Votes: Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh

FULL POLL:

1) Texas

2) Georgia

3) Notre Dame

4) Indiana

5) Miami

6) Ohio State

7) LSU

8) Ole Miss

9) Texas A&M

10) Alabama

11) BYU

12) USC

13) Texas Tech

14) Penn State

15) Tennessee

16) SMU

17) Utah

18) Iowa

19) Michigan

20) Missouri

21) Oregon

22) Houston

23) Louisville

24) Oklahoma

25) Virginia