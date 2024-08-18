Top-25 Forward Chris Nwuli Includes Louisville in Top Six
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is closing in on another one of their Class of 2025 targets.
Mount Pleasant (Utah) Wasatch Academy forward Chris Nwuli announced his list of top six schools on Sunday, with the Cardinals still in the running for his commitment. San Diego State, TCU, UCLA, USC and Utah also made the cut.
Nwuli has been a Louisville target for a very long time. In fact, he was the very first 2025 prospect to be offered from Kenny Payne and the previous regime. Once Pat Kelsey and his staff took over the Cardinals, they maintained that relationship.
The 6-foot-7, 200-pound power forward is regarded as a four star prospect in three of the four major recruiting services, and ranks as high as the No. 24 prospect and sixth-ranked power forward in the nation, according to Rivals. The 247Sports Composite has him as the No. 54 prospect in the class.
Nwuli was a stout post presence during his junior season at Wasatch Academy, averaging 8.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 17 games tracked by MaxPreps. He also showed out on the Nike EYBL circuit with Oakland Soldiers, putting up 9.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 15 games.
So far, Louisville has extended scholarship offers to 24 prospects in the Class of 2025. They have yet to land a commitment.
(Photo of Chris Nwuli: Brooks Holton / USA TODAY NETWORK)
