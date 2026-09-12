Coach Brohm and Louisville Players Meet with the Media Following 59-13 Win Over Villanova

On Friday night, Louisville took the field for its FCS matchup with the visiting Villanova Wildcats. A crowd of 46,385 at L&N Stadium witnessed Louisville run away with the game 59-13. Louisville accumulated 635 yards on offense while limiting Villanova to 253 yards. For the second time in school history, Louisville opened the season without committing a turnover in the first two games.

While the offensive output was spectacular, Louisville still needs to clean up the penalties as they committed seven for 90 yards tonight after committing nine for 82 yards in the loss to Ole Miss on Sunday. The special teams was another area for concern, but the Cards are perfect on the season in the place-kicking game and got a big return on the opening kickoff tonight from running back Keyjuan Brown.

Lincoln Kienholz continues to shine early in his Louisville career. Against Villanova he was 16-21 for 332 yards and two touchdowns through the air. On the ground he accounted for 42 yards on six carries and two more touchdowns.

One of his primary targets on this night was senior tight end Jaleel Skinner. Skinner pulled down two catches for 82 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown was on a simple play where he slipped from the left side of the line across the field to his right as Kienholz scrambled that way. Kienholz dumped it off to Skinner who tight-roped the sideline and got a great block from receiver Tre Richardson to finish the 69-yard scoring play.

The Louisville defense stepped up tonight, holding the Wildcats to 253 yards. Villanova quarterback Pat McQuaide played well for an outmatched squad and even connected on a 65-yard passing play to receiver Ja'briel Mace. Defensive back Kaleb Beasley accounted for seven tackles & .5 TFL, while secondary mate DJ Waller had five tackles & one TFL.

Louisville will have an extra day of rest before playing next Saturday afternoon at 3:30 pm against the No. 17 SMU Mustangs. The Mustangs are 1-0 following a Labor Day night win at Florida State, 27-24. The defense will have to prepare for dual-threat quarterback Kevin Jenninngs, who is 2-0 against The Ville and 23-2 as a starter against ACC opponents. SMU will be in action vs UC Davis tomorrow.

Following the Cards 41-38 heartbreaking loss to No. 9 Ole Miss last Sunday, they need to handle the Mustangs at home to stay alive in the College Football Playoff picture.