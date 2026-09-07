VIDEO: Jeff Brohm Following Loss To Ole Miss
Louisville Head Coach Jeff Brohm spoke following his team's loss to #9 Ole Miss. The Cards lost on a last second field goal as time expired and Brohm went through the game's mistakes and the progression of his quarterback Lincoln Kienholz which gave the Cards a chance.
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Louisville native, University of Louisville Business School graduate (c/o 2004), and passionate Cardinals sports advocate. Mark delivers in-depth analysis, stat breakdowns, video interviews, pre and post-game coverage of UofL athletics. A familiar voice on Louisville radio, Mark co-hosts morning show on ESPN 680/105.7FM and 93.9 The Ville. Mark is a dedicated voice for Card Nation with a loyal following across platforms. When he’s not covering the Cards, Mark enjoys connecting with fans and building community through sports.Follow UofLSheriff50