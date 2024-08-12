Depth, Versatility Continuing to Shine on Offensive Line in Louisville's Fall Camp
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When looking at the various position groups on the Louisville football program's roster heading into the 2024 season, there are very few - if at all - that you can say is problematic in terms of their depth and overall experience. In fact, most of them are in a very good spot heading into year two of the Jeff Brohm era.
When looking at the offensive side of the ball, the position that arguably has the most depth is on the offensive line. If the first half of fall camp is any indicator, this position group could be in line for a big showing this upcoming season.
"I think we are," offensive line coach Richard Owens said on if he thinks the line is close to where he wants to be depth-wise. "I think the depth helps with competition, guys push in get better every day, guys working hard. We got some pieces we can move around. We can get guys in when somebody gets tired or somebody's struggling a little bit - let's change it up and get somebody else in and get them the reps, because they're all doing a great job working.
In year one of the Brohm era last season, the offensive line was solid, but left some room for improvement. While they allowed only 5.29 tackles for loss per game, which came in at fifth in the ACC and 51st nationally, their 2.29 sacks allowed per game were 10th and 84th, respectively.
This unit does lose impact guys like Bryan Hudson, Willie Tyler IV and Eric Miller, but also brings backs several veterans like Austin Collins, Michael Gonzalez and Renato Brown. Additionally, Louisville is brought in five lineman as part of their No. 1 transfer portal class. Put it all together, and you have an offensive line that the coaching staff feels incredibly confident about.
The aforementioned depth has also been tested in the last few weeks. Brown is easing back into the swing of things after suffering a season-ending injury midway through last year. Yale transfer and projected starting right tackle Jonathan Mendoza has been banged up through the first week-plus of camp. Lance Robinson suffered a season-ending injury during the very first practice of camp.
That being said, injury breeds opportunity in a game like football. Collins has stepped in and received a ton of snaps with the ones at right guard while Brown gets back to full health. Newcomer Rasheed Miller has done the same in place of Mendoza. The injury domino effect that has impacted the entire line has in turn allowed younger or less experienced guys to receive additional reps and opportunities.
"It is a competition," Collins said. "(Brohm)'s been rotating guys in and out. Did in the scrimmage, been doing it the last two, three weeks. We got guys. We got guys in the ones and twos group that I feel really confident in, and I think we can rotate and, stay healthy, but be fresh in games."
In addition to having quality depth at all five spots on the offensive line, most linemen on the roster can play several different positions. Gonzalez can play left guard and tackle. Collins has seen reps at both center and right guard. Miller and Monroe Miller can play both tackle spots. Mendoza and Victor Cutler have all played at three different spots on the line at some point in their collegiate careers.
If more injuries rear their ugly head this upcoming season, and Louisville winds up being relatively thin at one spot on the line, having several guys be able to play multiple spots at a high level will be critical for this upcoming season.
"To have guys be able to either play center and guard, or guard and tackle, is very important." Collins said. "Coach (Owens) does a really good job of that. He allows us to just learn, and that's the biggest thing. Learning the technique of the difference of the positions, and being able to do that at a high level."
The offensive line will also play a larger role in the final outcome of Louisville's 2024 season than many realize. Quarterback Tyler Shough has shined in both spring ball and the first half of fall camp, but the Texas Tech and Oregon transfer does have a bit of an injury history. In each of his three seasons as a Red Raider, he suffered major injuries, with two of them ending his season entirely.
Thankfully, keeping Shough upright and in a position to properly guide the Cardinals' offense is a task that Owens believes his unit is up for.
"As an O-line, you're always trying to protect the quarterback, whoever's back there," he said. "That's, that's one of the ways that you're judged, right? We take pride in it, and it's a it's a team effort to protect that guy. Our guys take a lot of pride in the strain within the play to make sure we accomplish it."
(Photo of Monroe Mills, Michael Gonzalez: Clare Grant - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
