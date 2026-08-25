Football & Basketball Tuesday Night Roster Updates

The fluctuation of rosters does not seem to want to stop. Tuesday afternoon brought some interesting developments on the gridiron and the hardwood.

On the basketball side:

Friday morning, Seth Trimble was declared as a signed member of the Louisville Basketball team, then we found out an hour or so later Trimble was ruled ineligible when the NCAA paused the injunction in Colorado to give blanket amnesty on another year of eligibility to class of 2022 players through that suit.

Players that only relied on the ruling in Colorado and did not look for another layer of protection on eligibility on the state level, were instantly deemed ineligible.

Jacob Polacheck of Cardinal Authority is reporting that Trimble will join a lawsuit in Jefferson County, Kentucky and seek to become eligible at the state level. This is the same suit that granted D’Angelo Hutchinson and Jabari Mack eligibility on the football side.

Trimble averaged 14 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists at UNC last season and would be a massive addition to push this team into the upper echelon of competitors for the national championship on the men’s basketball side. He played for the Wizards in the NBA summer league and averaged 10.8 points per game.

On the Football Side:

The previously mentioned D’angelo Hutchinson has entered the transfer portal after regaining eligibility. Hutchinson was ruled eligible and was with the Cardinals for a brief period this fall before stepping aside.

He was trying to re-enter a safety room that gained some key off-season pieces in Iowa transfer Koen Entringer, Tennessee transfer Kaleb Beasley and Ole Miss transfer TJ Banks. With Hutchinson’s announcement to enter the portal, if the veteran defensive back suits up, it won’t be for Jeff Brohm’s squad.

It is yet to be seen if Kalib Perry will take the same approach as Seth Trimble and look to gain eligibility through a state level lawsuit. Jabari Mack is with the cornerbacks and practicing.

Stay tuned for the latest on roster fluctuation, 12 days til the Cards hit the field in the season opener vs Ole Miss.