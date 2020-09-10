SI.com
Louisville Report
Louisville Football Announces Captains for 2020 Season

MatthewMcGavic

Ahead of Saturday’s season-opener against Western Kentucky, the University of Louisville Football program has announced their five captains for the 2020 season.

Redshirt junior quarterback Micale Cunningham, redshirt senior wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, senior inside linebacker CJ Avery, senior inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge and redshirt sophomore tight end Marshon Ford were all chosen to represent the Cardinals heading into year two of the Scott Satterfield era.

Cunningham threw for 2,061 yards and 22 touchdowns while rushing for 482 yards and six scores. His completion percentage of 62.36% ranked as the fifth-best in the Atlantic Coast Conference, and his passing efficiency of 194.79 set a school single-season record.

Fitzpatrick's 35 receptions for 635 yards were both second only to Tutu Atwell, and his six touchdowns were good for third on the team.

Avery was one of the top defensive talents on the team, as he led the Cardinals in tackles with 93 (62 solo) while also logging 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks.

Etheridge was a more than capable compliment to Avery at inside linebacker, as he finished fourth on the team with 70 tackles and was second with 8.0 tackles for loss while also chipping in a sack.

Ford experienced a breakout campaign in 2019, as the former walk-on placed third on the team with 20 receptions for 292 yards. His seven touchdowns led the ACC among tight ends.

Louisville is set to kickoff the season against the Hilltoppers at home on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 8:00pm on the ACC Network.

Comments

Football

