Louisville Football Announces Captains for 2021 Season

The two upperclassmen were also captains in 2020.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Ahead of Monday’s season-opener against Ole Miss, the Louisville football program has announced their two captains for the 2021 season.

Redshirt junior quarterback Malik Cunningham and fifth-year senior inside linebacker CJ Avery were chosen to represent the Cardinals heading into year three of the Scott Satterfield era. Both were part of the five captains from the 2020 season.

While the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Cunningham did have issues with turnovers in 2020 (12 interceptions, three lost fumbles), he still completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 2,617 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also rushed 131 times for 609 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Montgomery, Ala. native put himself on the map in 2019. Taking over for an injured Jawon Pass two games into the season, he proceed to set the school record for passing efficiency with a mark of 194.45. Had he thrown two more attempts, it would have qualified as the second-best mark in the nation behind Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.

The 5-foot-11, 230-pound Avery has established himself as one of the best defensive assets on the team, as he has led Louisville in tackles for the last two seasons. In 2020, he collected 78 total tackles (48 solo) 5.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, a forced fumble and an interception.

Transitioning from safety to linebacker in his sophomore season, the Grenada, Miss. native has totaled 252 tackles (154 solo), 13.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three interceptions and two forced fumbles in 46 career games as a Cardinal.

Kickoff against Ole Miss in the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game, down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 6 at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN.

(Photo of CJ Avery: University of Louisville Athletics)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp on Twitter