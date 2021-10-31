Louisville Opens as Home Underdog vs. Clemson

The Cardinals return home in hopes of securing their first ever win against the Tigers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program might be returning home to host a down Clemson team, but oddsmakers still very much favor the road team in their upcoming matchup.

According to BetOnline.ag, the Cardinals have opened up as a 3.5-point underdog to the visiting Tigers. The over/under has been set at 46.0.

Down at NC State, the Louisville (4-4, 2-3 ACC) defense did their part to secure a victory, but the offense did not. Despite out-gaining the Wolfpack 434-361, nine penalties, a 6-18 effort on third and fourth downs and several missed deep shots led to a 28-13 defeat in Raleigh, N.C.

As for Clemson (5-3, 4-2 ACC), it has been far from a smooth season by their lofty standards. Thanks primarily to a dreadful offensive attack, which averages a league-worst 328.2 yards per game, the Tigers are unranked for the first time since 2014.

Louisville is 4-4 against-the-spread so far this season, whereas Clemson is a woeful 1-7. Louisville is 2-2 ATS at home, while Clemson is 0-3 ATS on the road.

The Cardinals failed to cover against Ole Miss (+9.0), EKU (-30.0) Virginia (-2.5) and NC State (-6.0); but did so against UCF (+7.0), FSU (+1.0) Wake Forest (+7.0) and Boston College (-4.5).

The Tigers' lone cover on the season came most recently against Florida State (-9.5). Their failed covers include Georgia (-2.5), SC State (-50.5), Georgia Tech (-27.5), NC State (-10.5), Boston College (-14.5), Syracuse (-13.5) and Pitt (+3.5).

Kickoff vs. Clemson is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. EST. at Cardinal Stadium.

(Photo of Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Avery, Jared Goldwire: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

