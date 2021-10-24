Louisville Opens as Road Underdog at NC State

    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballOther SportsSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Louisville Opens as Seven-Point Road Underdog at NC State

    The Cardinals will head to Raleigh, N.C. on the heels of breaking a two-game losing streak.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program might have broken a two-game skid to get back over .500, but oddsmakers still like NC State on their own turf ahead of their upcoming matchup.

    According to Circa Sports, the Cardinals have opened up as -7.0 point underdog to the home Wolfpack. The over/under has been set at 60.5.

    Fueled by a fervent running game and their best defensive performance of the season, Louisville (4-3, 2-2 ACC) was able to capture a home 28-14 victory against Boston College. The Cardinals ran for 331 yards - including 133 and three touchdowns from Malik Cunningham - and held the Eagles to just 266 yards and 3.9 yards per play.

    Meanwhile, NC State (5-2, 2-1 ACC) - then ranked No. 18 - found themselves on the wrong end of a 31-30 decision at Miami. Despite 310 yards and two touchdowns from Wolfpack QB Devin Leary, backup Canes QB Tyler Van Dyke added 325 yards and four touchdowns of his own in the back-and-forth shootout.

    Both Louisville and NC State are 4-3 against-the-spread so far this season. Louisville is 2-0 ATS on the road, while NC State is 3-1 ATS at home.

    The Cardinals failed to cover against Ole Miss (+9.0), EKU (-30.0) and Virginia (-2.5); but did so against UCF (+7.0), FSU (+1.0) Wake Forest (+7.0) and Boston College (-4.5).

    The Wolfpack covered against USF (-20.0), Furman (-27.5), Clemson (+10.5) Boston College (-3.0); but not to Mississippi State (-1.5), Louisiana Tech (-17.5) and Miami (-3.5).

    Kickoff vs. NC State is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. EST. at Carter-Finley Stadium Stadium

    (Photo of Jordan Houston, Russ Yeast: Rob Kinnan - USA TODAY Sports)

    You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

    Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Instagram - @louisville_report

    You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

    USATSI_13677182_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Louisville Opens as Road Underdog at NC State

    just now
    USATSI_16992722_168388606_lowres
    Other Sports

    Adam Duvall, Braves Top Dodgers to Reach World Series

    3 hours ago
    thumbnail (31)
    Football

    Louisville Defense Puts Together Complete Effort in Win Over Boston College

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16773003_168388606_lowres
    Football

    What Scott Satterfield, Louisville Players Said After 28-14 Win vs. Boston College

    19 hours ago
    thumbnail (12)
    Football

    Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 28, Boston College 14

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17012085_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Louisville Defeats Boston College, Snaps Two-Game Skid

    20 hours ago
    AC_FBC2019_20_PRACTICE804_0838
    Football

    Louisville Assistant Cort Dennison Will Not Coach vs. Boston College

    Oct 23, 2021
    AD278270-25BD-4451-9FA1-4E87B4EA692B
    Football

    Game Day Live Blog: Boston College at Louisville | Game 7

    Oct 23, 2021