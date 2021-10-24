Louisville Opens as Road Underdog at NC State

The Cardinals will head to Raleigh, N.C. on the heels of breaking a two-game losing streak.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program might have broken a two-game skid to get back over .500, but oddsmakers still like NC State on their own turf ahead of their upcoming matchup.

According to Circa Sports, the Cardinals have opened up as -7.0 point underdog to the home Wolfpack. The over/under has been set at 60.5.

Fueled by a fervent running game and their best defensive performance of the season, Louisville (4-3, 2-2 ACC) was able to capture a home 28-14 victory against Boston College. The Cardinals ran for 331 yards - including 133 and three touchdowns from Malik Cunningham - and held the Eagles to just 266 yards and 3.9 yards per play.

Meanwhile, NC State (5-2, 2-1 ACC) - then ranked No. 18 - found themselves on the wrong end of a 31-30 decision at Miami. Despite 310 yards and two touchdowns from Wolfpack QB Devin Leary, backup Canes QB Tyler Van Dyke added 325 yards and four touchdowns of his own in the back-and-forth shootout.

Both Louisville and NC State are 4-3 against-the-spread so far this season. Louisville is 2-0 ATS on the road, while NC State is 3-1 ATS at home.

The Cardinals failed to cover against Ole Miss (+9.0), EKU (-30.0) and Virginia (-2.5); but did so against UCF (+7.0), FSU (+1.0) Wake Forest (+7.0) and Boston College (-4.5).

The Wolfpack covered against USF (-20.0), Furman (-27.5), Clemson (+10.5) Boston College (-3.0); but not to Mississippi State (-1.5), Louisiana Tech (-17.5) and Miami (-3.5).

Kickoff vs. NC State is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. EST. at Carter-Finley Stadium Stadium

