Louisville Football's 2021 Preseason Depth Chart Unveiled
(Photo of Scott Satterfield and Louisville Players: Geoff Burke - USA TODAY Sports)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the 2021 season opener vs. Ole Miss down in Atlanta less than 50 days away, we now have an answer as to who will start for the Cardinals.
Ahead of the 2021 ACC Media Days, the University of Louisville football program released their 2021 Media Guide, which included their preseason depth chart.
There is a healthy mix of returning regular starters and players lifted into new starting roles. Out of the 23 starting positions on the chart, 17 players notched at least one start in 2020, but 12 of them started at least half of Louisville's games in 2020.
Last season, the Cards went just 4-7 on the year, with a 3-6 mark in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The year prior, the first year under head coach Scott Satterfield, they went 8-5 including a Music City Bowl win vs. Mississippi State, while also going 5-3 in the ACC for a second place finish in the Atlantic Division.
Louisville's 2021 Preseason Depth Chart:
Offense:
Quarterback
1. Malik Cunningham
2. Evan Conley
Running Back
1. Jalen Mitchell
2. Hassan Hall
3. Maurice Burkley
4. Trevion Cooley
Left Tackle
1. Trevor Reid
2. Michael Gonzalez
Left Guard
1. Caleb Chandler
2. Luke Kandra
Center
1. Cole Bentley
2. Bryan Hudson
Right Guard
1. Adonis Boone
2. Joshua Black
Right Tackle
1. Renato Brown
2. Desmond Daniels
Wide Receiver
1. Braden Smith
2. Josh Johnson
3. Shai Werts
Wide Receiver
1. Jordan Watkins
2. Ahmari Huggins-Bruce
Wide Receiver
1. Justin Marshall
2. Tyler Harrell
Half Back
1. Marshon Ford
2. Isaac Martin
Tight End
1. Dez Melton
2. Francis Sherman
Defense:
Defensive End
1. Ramon Puryear
2. Tabarius Peterson
3. Zach Edwards
Nose Tackle
1. Malik Clark
2. Dezmond Tell
3. Jacques Turner
Defensive End
1. YaYa Diaby
2. Ashton Gillotte
3. Mason Reiger
Outside Linebacker
1. Yasir Abdullah or Nick Okeke
Middle Linebacker
1. C.J. Avery
2. K.J. Cloyd
Middle Linebacker
1. Monty Montgomery
2. Dorian Jones
3. T.J. Quinn
Outside Linebacker
1. Marvin Dallas
2. Jack Fagot
Cornerback
1. Chandler Jones
2. Derrick Edwards or Kani Walker
Strong Safety
1. Benjamin Perry
2. Qwynnterrio Cole
Free Safety
1. Kenderick Duncan
2. Bralyn Oliver
Cornerback
1. Kei'Trel Clark
2. Greedy Vance
