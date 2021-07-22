Louisville Football's 2021 Preseason Depth Chart Unveiled

The Cardinals now have their starters to kickoff the upcoming 2021 season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the 2021 season opener vs. Ole Miss down in Atlanta less than 50 days away, we now have an answer as to who will start for the Cardinals.

Ahead of the 2021 ACC Media Days, the University of Louisville football program released their 2021 Media Guide, which included their preseason depth chart.

There is a healthy mix of returning regular starters and players lifted into new starting roles. Out of the 23 starting positions on the chart, 17 players notched at least one start in 2020, but 12 of them started at least half of Louisville's games in 2020.

Last season, the Cards went just 4-7 on the year, with a 3-6 mark in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The year prior, the first year under head coach Scott Satterfield, they went 8-5 including a Music City Bowl win vs. Mississippi State, while also going 5-3 in the ACC for a second place finish in the Atlantic Division.

Louisville's 2021 Preseason Depth Chart:

Offense:

Quarterback

1. Malik Cunningham

2. Evan Conley

Running Back

1. Jalen Mitchell

2. Hassan Hall

3. Maurice Burkley

4. Trevion Cooley

Left Tackle

1. Trevor Reid

2. Michael Gonzalez

Left Guard

1. Caleb Chandler

2. Luke Kandra

Center

1. Cole Bentley

2. Bryan Hudson

Right Guard

1. Adonis Boone

2. Joshua Black

Right Tackle

1. Renato Brown

2. Desmond Daniels

Wide Receiver

1. Braden Smith

2. Josh Johnson

3. Shai Werts

Wide Receiver

1. Jordan Watkins

2. Ahmari Huggins-Bruce

Wide Receiver

1. Justin Marshall

2. Tyler Harrell

Half Back

1. Marshon Ford

2. Isaac Martin

Tight End

1. Dez Melton

2. Francis Sherman

Defense:

Defensive End

1. Ramon Puryear

2. Tabarius Peterson

3. Zach Edwards

Nose Tackle

1. Malik Clark

2. Dezmond Tell

3. Jacques Turner

Defensive End

1. YaYa Diaby

2. Ashton Gillotte

3. Mason Reiger

Outside Linebacker

1. Yasir Abdullah or Nick Okeke

Middle Linebacker

1. C.J. Avery

2. K.J. Cloyd

Middle Linebacker

1. Monty Montgomery

2. Dorian Jones

3. T.J. Quinn

Outside Linebacker

1. Marvin Dallas

2. Jack Fagot

Cornerback

1. Chandler Jones

2. Derrick Edwards or Kani Walker

Strong Safety

1. Benjamin Perry

2. Qwynnterrio Cole

Free Safety

1. Kenderick Duncan

2. Bralyn Oliver

Cornerback

1. Kei'Trel Clark

2. Greedy Vance

