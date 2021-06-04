An Updated Look at Louisville Football's 2021 Roster

There have been a few moving pieces since spring ball ended, so let's take another look at the roster for the Cardinals next season.

(Photo of Scott Satterfield and Louisville Players: Geoff Burke - USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Spring ball for the Louisville football program is well in the rear view mirror, but there have still been a handful of moving pieces since practice ended back in March.

The Cardinals welcomed a pair of transfers in the form of defensive tackle Jacques Turner and safety Qwynnterrio Cole, but also lost safety Lovie Jenkins and wide receiver Nick Malito to the portal. As of right now, Louisville is sitting at an 82-man scholarship roster for the 2021 season.

Head coach Scott Satterfield has expressed his desire to bring in additional players before the season-opener in Atlanta vs. Ole Miss, but let's take a look below at the current scholarship players suiting up for the Cardinals in 2021:

*Due to extra season provided by NCAA, each player's class is noted by their 2020 class (Fr., So., etc.), with the exception of incoming high school seniors.*

Quarterback

Malik Cunningham (R-Jr., 6-1, 200)

Evan Conley (So., 6-2, 215)

Luke McCaffrey (R-Fr., 6-2, 200)

TJ Lewis (Fr., 6-3, 180)

Summary: Arguably the most thin position on the entire roster for Louisville. Despite a down 2020, Cunningham should retain his starting job for next season barring even more setbacks. Total Players: 4

Running Back

Maurice Burkley (R-Sr., 6-0, 210)

Hassan Hall (Jr., 6-0, 204)

Jalen Mitchell (R-Fr., 5-10, 221)

Aidan Robbins (R-Fr., 6-3, 230)

Trevion Cooley (Fr., 5-10, 200)

Summary: Louisville's top offensive threat in Javian Hawkins might be leaving for the NFL, but there is a solid level of talent still left in the running back room. Expect the Cards to go with running back by committee next season, at least in the first half. Walk-on Greg Desrosiers should also have an impact. Total Players: 5

Wide Receiver

Josh Johnson (R-Sr., 5-11, 187)

Shai Werts (R-Sr., 5-11, 205)

Justin Marshall (R-Jr., 6-3, 213)

Tyler Harrell (R-So., 6-0, 194)

Braden Smith (So., 5-10, 192)

Jordan Watkins (Fr., 5-11, 175)

Demetrius Cannon (Fr., 6-3, 206)

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce (Fr., 5-10, 160)

Summary: With Louisville's No. 1 & 2 receiving threats heading to the league, the Cards should have a very different passing attack next season. There are a couple candidates to have breakout seasons, but Louisville should spread the ball out fairly evenly through the air. However, it doesn't help that this is one of the thinner position groups on the roster. Total Players: 8

Tight End

Isaac Martin (R-Jr., 6-1, 250)

Marshon Ford (R-So., 6-2, 240)

Dez Melton (R-Fr., 6-3, 240)

Duane Martin (Fr., 6-2, 247)

Desmond Daniels (Fr., 6-5, 247)

Vic Mullen (Fr., 6-6, 255)

Christian Pedersen (Fr., 6-5, 230)

Summary: There's a solid amount of depth, but a lot of youth in the tight end room. Marshon Ford should pave the way here, but there is ample opportunity for someone else on the roster to make a significant impact. Total Players: 7

Offensive Line

Cole Bentley (R-Sr., 6-3, 314)

Caleb Chandler (R-Jr., 6-4, 310)

Adonis Boone (Jr., 6-5, 310)

Trevor Reid (Jr., 6-5, 285)

Bryan Hudson (R-So., 6-4, 310)

Joshua Black (R-Fr., 6-2, 290)

Renato Brown (R-Fr., 6-4, 330)

Austin Collins (Fr., 6-3, 270)

Luke Kandra (Fr., 6-4, 292)

Tim Lawson (Fr., 6-5, 290)

Michael Gonzalez (Fr., 6-4, 280)

Aaron Gunn (Fr., 6-3, 308)

Summary: Louisville returns most of their major contributors from 2020, sans Cam DeGeorge and Robbie Bell. Arguably the deepest position group on the roster with the starting talent, combined with the potential of the newcomers. Total Players: 12

Defensive Line

Tabarius Peterson (R-Sr., 6-3, 260)

Derek Dorsey (R-Sr., 6-3, 275)

Jacques Turner (R-Sr., 6-1, 289)

Malik Clark (R-Jr., 6-2, 290)

Dayna Kinnaird (R-Jr., 6-3, 270)

YaYa Diaby (Jr., 6-4, 255)

Zach Edwards (R-Fr., 6-3, 265)

Ramon Puryear (R-Fr., 6-3, 255)

Ja'Darien Boykin (Fr., 6-0, 250)

Henry Bryant (Fr., 5-11, 275)

Jared Dawson (Fr., 6-1, 258)

Dezmond Tell (Fr., 6-1, 266)

Caleb Banks (Fr., 6-6, 255)

Victoine Brown (Fr., 6-4, 227)

Ryheem Craig (Fr, 6-3, 212)

Ashton Gilotte (Fr., 6-2, 212)

RJ Sorenson (Fr., 6-4, 240)

Summary: A deep, but very young position group. Satterfield has done a good job building the depth here, now they just need to develop. The main question here is who takes over at starting nose tackle with Jared Goldwire moving on, but Southern Miss transfer commit Jacques Turner should be the answer. Total Players: 17

Inside Linebacker

CJ Avery (R-Sr., 5-11, 230)

Monty Montgomery (R-Jr., 5-11, 225)

KJ Cloyd (So., 6-2, 215)

Dorian Jones (R-Fr., 6-0, 230)

Jaylin Alderman (Fr. 6-1, 215)

Summary: Not a ton of depth here, but retaining CJ Avery for another year was a huge boost for the program. Monty Montgomery should elevate to starter with Dorian Etheridge heading to the league. Total Players: 5

Outside Linebacker

Jack Fagot (R-Sr., 6-0, 195)

Nick Okeke (R-Jr., 6-3, 240)

Yasir Abdullah (Jr., 6-1, 225)

Marvin Dallas (Jr., 6-1, 195)

Allen Smith (R-Fr., 6-2, 230)

Zay Peterson (Fr., 6-1, 210)

Kameron Wilson (Fr., 6-2, 220)

Jackson Hamilton (Fr., 6-1, 205)

Summary: Louisville should be able to generate a fair amount of pressure from this current group. Yasir Abdullah had hot second half of 2020, Nick Okeke is a serviceable starter, and converted safety Jack Fagot should be able to make an instant impact. Total Players: 8

Defensive Back

Qwynnterrio Cole (Sr., 6-3, 190)

Kenderick Duncan (R-Jr., 6-3, 225)

Chandler Jones (Jr., 5-10, 186)

Kei’Trel Clark (So., 5-10, 165)

Josh Minkins (Fr., 6-2, 179)

Jamel Starks (Fr., 5-10, 187)

Greedy Vance (Fr., 5-10, 155)

Rance Conner (Fr., 5-10, 180)

Derrick Edwards III (Fr., 5-11, 185)

Bralyn Oliver (Fr., 6-2, 192)

Benjamin Perry (Fr., 6-2, 170)

TJ Quinn (Fr., 6-1, 200)

Kani Walker (Fr., 6-2, 194)

Summary: Another position group loaded with talent and youth. Kei'Trel Clark and Georgia Southern transfer Kendrerick Duncan could very well have All-ACC caliber years, and the younger players collectively have a lot of upside. Alcorn State transfer Qwynnterrio Cole should have a large role with Lovie Jenkins' transfer. Total Players: 13

Special Teams

Mitch Hall (R-Sr., 6-1, 203)

James Turner (So., 6-0, 196)

Brock Travelstead (Fr., 6-1, 214)

Summary: Long snapper Mitch Hall is back, so is walk-on punter Ryan Harwell and kicker James Turner who was awarded a scholarship. Walk-on punter Logan Lupo entered the transfer portal, but the program welcomed walk-on punter Mark Vassett to build the room. Total Players: 3

