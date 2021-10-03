October 3, 2021
Louisville Opens as Home Favorite vs. Virginia

The Cardinals return home hoping to start a new win streak against the Cavaliers.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville might be reeling from their controversial loss down in Winston-Salem, but if oddsmakers are to be believed, they could be in line for a bounce-back game at home against Virginia.

According to Circa Sports, the Cardinals have opened up as a -3.0 favorite against the visiting Cavaliers. The over/under has been set at 67.5.

Louisville (3-2, 1-1 ACC) returns home with a bitter taste in their mouth, most recently falling 37-34 at Wake Forest. Their three-game win streak was snapping thanks in part to loads of missed opportunities, as well as some at-time shoddy officiating.

As for Virginia (3-2, 1-2 ACC), it has been a roller coaster season up to this point. They opened up with blowout wins over William & Mary and Illinois, but were then blown out themselves by North Carolina and Wake Forest. They most recently squeaked out a 30-28 win at Miami, thanks to a missed game-winning field goal from the Canes.

The Cardinals and Cavalier are both 3-2 against the spread this season. Louisville failed to cover against Ole Miss (+9.0) and EKU (-30.0); but did so against UCF (+7.0), FSU (+1.0) and Wake Forest (+7.0). Virginia covered against William & Mary (-30.5), Illinois (-10.5) and Miami (+3.5); but not to UNC (+7.5) or Wake Forest (-3.5).

Kickoff vs. Virginia is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 9 at 3:00 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports)

