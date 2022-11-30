Louisville Football 2022-23 Transfer Tracker

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After concluding the 2022 regular season with a 7-5 record, the Louisville football program, on top of preparing for their upcoming bowl game and signing their 2023 recruiting class, now has the task of navigating the transfer portal. In this day and age of the one-time transfer rule and NIL, the Cardinals are expected to see a ton of movement between players leaving and players opting to join the program.

Thanks to NCAA legislation adopted this past August, players can no longer enter the portal any time they want. They have just a 45-day window from Dec. 5 to Jan. 18 to do so, as well as a 15-day window from May 1 to May 15 following spring practices. Players are not restricted on when they have to exit the portal and commit to a school.

Transferring Out (5)

Nicario Harper Twitter

Nicario Harper

Position: Safety

Transfer Date: Oct. 20, 2022

Harper played in five of Louisville's first six games of the season, but only saw action on 38 total snaps. He got bumped down to their No. 3 free safety on their depth chart for the Pitt game, behind Kenderick Duncan and M.J. Griffin, leading to his transfer.

The 6-foot-1, 203-pound junior defensive back came over from Jacksonville State, and was one of the top players in all of FCS football. During the 2020-21 season, he was phenomenal on the back end, logging a team-high 92 tackles (46 solo), three interceptions and 2.5 tackles for loss. He was named a First Team AP FCS All-American for his efforts.

An injury limited the Atlanta, Ga. native last fall for the 2021 season, but he still was named the the All-ASUN Team. He tallied 54 tackles (23 solo), two interceptions and 2.5 tackles for loss. Prior to his two years with the Gamecocks, he spent his first two years in college with Southern Miss.

Trevion Cooley © Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Trevion Cooley

Position: Running Back

Transfer Date: Nov. 27, 2022

Cooley's addition to the portal is not one that comes as much of a surprise. The 5-foot-10, 211-pound back did not see any action in Louisville last four games of the season, and had even been recently removed from the Cardinals' online roster. Playing in seven games, Cooley finished the season as Louisville's fourth-leading rusher with 284 yards and a pair of touchdowns, as well as nine catches for 66 yards and a touchdown.

The Knightdale, N.C. native made waves in 2021 as a true freshman. As the backup to Jalen Mitchell at running back, Cooley still managed to tally 431 rushing yards and a touchdown, while also catching 12 passes out of the backfield for 173 yards and two touchdowns.

Caleb Banks Timothy D. Easley - Associated Press

Caleb Banks

Position: Defensive Lineman

Transfer Date: Nov. 27, 2022

Banks joined Louisville as part of their 2021 recruiting class, but did not see the field much during his two seasons as a Cardinal. During his true freshman campaign, the 6-foot-7, 300-pound nose tackle played just nine total snaps across the Syracuse and Kentucky games.

This season, the Southfield, Mich. native's role on the defense only increased marginally. He did see action in seven games, but played just 38 total snaps, with 26 of them coming against USF and Wake Forest. He tallied one assisted tackle against the Bulls, then had a sack and forced fumble on quarterback Sam Hartman against the Demon Deacons.

Derrick Edwards III University of Louisville Athletics

Derrick Edwards III

Position: Cornerback

Transfer Date: Nov. 28, 2022

Like Banks, Edwards joined Louisville as part of their 2021 recruiting class, but also struggled to see the field. In fact, during his two years with the Cardinals, the 5-foot-10, 177-pound defensive back did not play a single snap on defense, and saw only 12 total snaps on special teams. This season, he played just a single snap during a punt return in the season-opener at Syracuse.

Jalen Mitchell © Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Mitchell

Position: Running Back

Transfer Date: Nov. 28, 2022

Like with Cooley, Mitchell's addition to the portal is not one that comes as much of a surprise. The 5-foot-10, 214-pound back struggled to stay healthy after suffering a leg injury in the second game of the year against UCF, and wound up buried on the depth chart as a result. He would end up seeing action in just five games, rushing only 10 times for 48 yards.

The season before in 2021, Mitchell was Louisville's lead back, playing in every regular season game and rushing for 722 yards and five touchdown, which was first on the team among running backs. The Rockledge, Fla. native only missed the First Responder Bowl against Air Force due to COVID-19.

