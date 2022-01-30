Louisville Football Class of 2023 Commitments
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Coming off of a smaller than usual '22 cycle, Louisville football is gearing up for a potentially monumental Class of 2023. This post will be consistently updated when players commit, and class ranks will also be updated periodically. Bookmark this page for future reference.
- 247Sports Class Rank (Updated Jan. 29): 3rd in the ACC, 19th nationally
- Rivals Class Rank (Updated Jan. 29): 3rd in the ACC, 19th nationally
Committed Recruits (2):
Adonijah Green
Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 203 pounds
School: Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove
Top Offers: USC, Pitt, Kentucky, Purdue, Virginia Tech, Arkansas, Wake Forest
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8577 (516th)
Highlights and Evaluation: Click Here
Pierce Clarkson
Position: Quarterback
Measurables: 6-foot, 195 pounds
School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco
Top Offers: Oregon, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Kentucky, NC State, Arkansas, Pitt
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9521 (111th)
Highlights and Evaluation: Coming Soon
