Louisville Football Class of 2023 Commitments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Coming off of a smaller than usual '22 cycle, Louisville football is gearing up for a potentially monumental Class of 2023. This post will be consistently updated when players commit, and class ranks will also be updated periodically. Bookmark this page for future reference.

247Sports Class Rank (Updated Jan. 29): 3rd in the ACC, 19th nationally

Rivals Class Rank (Updated Jan. 29): 3rd in the ACC, 19th nationally

Committed Recruits (2):

Adonijah Green Chad Simmons - On3

Adonijah Green

Position: Defensive End

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 203 pounds

School: Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove

Top Offers: USC, Pitt, Kentucky, Purdue, Virginia Tech, Arkansas, Wake Forest

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8577 (516th)

Pierce Clarkson USA TODAY High School Sports

Pierce Clarkson

Position: Quarterback

Measurables: 6-foot, 195 pounds

School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

Top Offers: Oregon, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Kentucky, NC State, Arkansas, Pitt

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9521 (111th)

