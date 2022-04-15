No Louisville Players Selected in The Athletic's Seven-Round NFL Mock Draft

Dane Brugler has no Cardinals in his complete 2022 NFL Mock Draft, while also ranking and evaluating Louisville's top 2022 draft prospects.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2022 NFL Draft is just under two weeks away, and several Louisville players are hoping to hear their name called on draft night. Eight Cardinals recently took part in the program's annual Pro Day, highlighted by Qwynnterrio Cole, C.J. Avery and Maurice Burkley.

With the draft nearly upon us, mock draft and big board season is in full swing. The Athletic's Dane Brugler, one of the most comprehensive draft analysts in the nation, recently released his complete seven-round 2022 NFL Mock Draft, taking into account "scheme fits, organizational trends and reported interest level."

However, unlike in recent years where Louisville had become a staple of the NFL Draft, Brugler does not include any Cardinals among his 262 mock draft picks.

There are a few Cards who have a chance at being selected, or least have a really good shot at being signed as a priority undrafted free agent. In his annual NFL Draft Guide, nicknamed 'The Beast', Brugler ranked Qwynnterrio Cole as the No. 28 safety in the draft class, Cole Bentley as the No. 30 center, Maurice Burkley as the No. 56 running back, C.J. Avery as the No. 65 linebacker, and Jack Fagot as the No. 110 safety

Brugler was particularly praiseworthy of Cole, calling him a "long, explosive athlete with aggressive run-defending ability," but also questioned his "lack of range and transitions."

"Cole passes the eye test with his lean-muscled build and is at his best in the box or when working downhill to trigger-and-drive," Brugler wrote. "His production and performance showed no drop-off in his one year in the FBS. His toughness and physicality were evident after five plays on tape, but so were his tight hips and redirection skills."

The 2022 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, Apr. 28 at 8:00 p.m. EST on ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network. Louisville will kick off their 2022 campaign at Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 3.

(Photo of Qwynnterrio Cole: Reinhold Matay - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter