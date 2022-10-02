LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Even after blowing a golden opportunity this past weekend, oddsmakers like the Louisville football program to bounce back and secure their first ACC win next weekend at Virginia.

According to Circa Sports, the Cardinals have opened up as a -4.0 point favorite over the home Cavaliers. The over/under has been set at 52.5.

Despite being a decisive favorite over at Boston College, Louisville (2-3, 0-3 ACC) squandered the chance to secure their first win in conference play. The offense could not establish any sort of consistent rhythm, and the defense gave up far too many big plays to a listless Eagles offense, resulting in a 34-33 loss in Chestnut Hill.

As for Virginia (2-3, 0-2 ACC), things haven't gone their way either. The Cavaliers' two wins on the year have come to Richmond and Old Dominion, and have been out-scored 84-40 against Power Five competition - including a 38-17 beatdown at Duke this past weekend.

Louisville is 2-3 against-the-spread so far this season, whereas Virginia is 1-4. The Cardinals are 1-1 both ATS and straight up on the road, while the Cavaliers are 0-2 ATS at home despite being 2-0 straight up.

The Cardinals failed to cover at Syracuse (-6.0), vs. Florida State (+2.5) and at Boston College (+13.5); but did so at UCF (+5.5) and vs. USF (-14.5). The Cavaliers also failed to cover vs. Richmond (-21.0), at Illinois (+4.0), vs. Old Dominion (-8.5) and at Duke (+2.0); but did so at Syracuse (+9.5).

Kickoff at Virginia is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8 at 12:00 p.m. EST. at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.

(Photo via Bob DeChiara - USA TODAY Sports)

