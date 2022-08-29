Skip to main content

Louisville Football Announces Four Captains for 2022 Season

Each side of the ball has two captains, with three being returners and one a transfer.

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The University of Louisville football team will have four players take the field as captains for the 2022 season.

Captains were announced by head coach Scott Satterfield on Monday. On offense, quarterback Malik Cunningham and offensive guard Caleb Chandler were chosen to lead the offense, while linebacker Momo Sanogo and linebacker Yasir Abdullah were selected on defense.

Cunningham enters the 2022 season as one of the top quarterbacks in school history, ranking in the top 10 in numerous career categories at Louisville. IN four seasons, he’s thrown for 7,996 yards and rushed for 2, 619 yards, and needs 20 touchdowns to break Lamar Jackson’s school record for touchdowns responsible.

Chandler is one of the most decorated offensive linemen in school history, entering the year with 37-straight starts. The product of Jefferson, Ga., was a first team All-American and first team All-Atlantic Coast Conference performer last year. He started all 13 games on an offense that was ranked in the top 25 in both rushing and total offense.

A transfer from Mississippi, Sanogo played four seasons with the Rebels, totaling 210 tackles. His best season came in 2018 when he recorded 112 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss.

Abdullah, who registered 52 tackles from his outside linebacker position, earned second team All-Atlantic Coast Conference accolades after finishing second in the ACC with 10.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss. The 10 sacks were second in the league and 12th nationally.

As an outside linebacker, Abdullah was credited with 53 tackles in 13 starts. He totaled a season high 3.5 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks in a win at Florida State and recorded 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks in a win over Syracuse last season.

The Cardinals open up the season on Sept. 3 in the JMA Wireless Dome with an 8 p.m. kickoff on the ACC Network.

(Photo of Yasir Abdullah: Jim Dedmon - USA TODAY Sports

