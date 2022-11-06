LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program might be riding their longest win streak since 2016, but oddsmakers are liking that to come to an end when they travel to No. 12 Clemson next weekend.

According to Circa Sports, the Cardinals have opened up as a +8.0 point underdog to the home Tigers. The over/under has been set at 53.5.

Tied at halftime against James Madison, Louisville (6-3, 3-3 ACC) flipped a switch when they returned to the field from the locker room, out-gaining the Dukes 302 yards to 45 while out-scoring them 24-0 during the second half en route to a dominating 34-10 victory. The Cardinals not only extended their current win streak to four, but clinched bowl eligibility in the process.

As for Clemson (8-1, 6-0 ACC) they ran into their first roadblock of the season at Notre Dame. Tigers quarterbacks D.J. Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik each threw interceptions, the former's being a pick-six, while the Fighting Irish ran for 263 yards and two touchdowns. Throw in a punt blocked for a touchdown, and Clemson dug themselves into a 28-0 hole on their way to a 35-14 loss, severely damaging their chances at making the College Football Playoff.

Louisville is 6-3 against-the-spread so far this season, whereas Clemson is 4-5. The Cardinals are 2-2 both ATS and straight up on the road, while the Tigers are just 1-3 ATS at home despite being 4-0 straight up.

Louisville was able to cover at UCF (+5.5), vs. USF (-14.5), at Virginia (+1.5), vs. Pitt (-1.0), vs. Wake Forest (+3.0) and vs. James Madison (-6.5); but failed to do so at Syracuse (-6.0), vs. Florida State (+2.5) and at Boston College (+13.5).

Clemson failed to cover vs. Furman (-45.5), vs. Louisiana Tech (-33.5), at Wake Forest (-7.5), vs. Syracuse (-14.0) and at Notre Dame (-3.5); but were able to do so at Georgia Tech (-24.0), vs. NC State (-6.5), at Boston College (-21.0) and at Florida State (-4.5).

Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12 at 3:30 p.m. EST. at Memorial Stadium.

(Photo of YaYa Diaby, D.J. Uiagalelei: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

