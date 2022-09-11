LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program might have been able to rebound at UCF, but oddsmakers aren't liking them to carry that success into their home opener against Florida State.

According to Circa Sports, the Cardinals have opened up as a +1.0 point underdog to the visiting Seminoles. The over/under has been set at 56.5.

Louisville (1-1, 0-1 ACC) fell flat on their faces against Syracuse to open up the season, but made up for it by taking down the Knights 20-14 at the Bounce House. The Cardinals' defense produced an impressive ten consecutive stops, and the offense took a step forward following their poor showing against the Orange.

As for Florida State (1-0, 0-0 ACC), they opened up their season on a much higher note than Louisville did, holding on for a 24-23 win over LSU in Week Zero at the Superdome. QB Jordan Travis went 20-of-33 for 260 yards and two touchdowns, WR Ontaria Wilson had seven receptions for 102 yards, and the Noles defense held the Tigers to 348 yards.

Louisville is 1-1 against-the-spread so far this season, whereas Florida State is 1-0. The Cardinals failed to cover at Syracuse (-6.0), but did so at UCF (+5.5). The Seminoles were able to cover the spread vs. LSU (+4.0).

Kickoff vs. Florida State is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST. at Cardinal Stadium.

(Photo of YaYa Diaby: Melina Myers - USA TODAY Sports)

