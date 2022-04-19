Louisville Ranked No. 36 in ESPN's 2022 Preseason FPI

ESPN's Football Power Index is higher on the Cardinals than it was last offseason.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville football program did, by definition, improve on their 4-7 record from the 2020 season and get back to a bowl game, their 2021 campaign was still largely disappointing.

Plagued by several fourth quarter collapses, and lackluster play on third downs and red zone defense, the Cardinals finished one game under .500 at 6-7 last season. This included a 4-4 mark in ACC play, and a 31-28 loss to Air Force in the First Responder Bowl.

But with several impacts playmakers, including quarterback Malik Cunningham, returning for next season, there is some reason for optimism in 2022.

ESPN recently released the preseason iteration of their Football Power Index rankings, and it gives Louisville a fair ranking given both a positive and negative circumstances. For those unfamiliar, FPI is a "predictive rating system designed to measure team strength and project performance going forward," vaguely similar to that of SP+.

Where does FPI place the Cards? With a rating of 7.7 - noticeably better than they 2021 preseason rating of 6.3 - they come in at No. 36 in all of FBS. But as it pertains to the ACC, they rank No. 8 in the league and 5th in the Atlantic Division - ahead of only Boston College and Syracuse.

Those last two numbers might sound a bit low, but that's partially due to the ACC being perceived as collectively stronger than it was last offseason. In fact, Louisville's strength of schedule is ranked No. 24 by FPI, and it projects their win/loss record at 6.4-5.7.

But, if it's any condolences to Louisville fans, it gives the Cardinals a 71.4 percent chance to reach six wins - the normal requirement to reach a bowl game.

Louisville's 2022 Schedule with FPI Rating & Rankings

Date Team FPI Rating FPI Ranking Sept. 3 at Syracuse 0.6 62nd Sept. 9 at UCF 8.3 33rd Sept. 16 Florida State 9.4 31st Sept. 24 USF -5.2 90th Oct. 1 at Boston College 1.4 59th Oct. 8 at Virginia 2.7 54th Oct. 22 Pitt 14.6 9th Oct. 29 Wake Forest 9.4 30th Nov. 5 James Madison -13.7 120th Nov. 12 at Clemson 23.2 4th Nov. 19 NC State 9.7 26th Nov. 26 at Kentucky 11.2 20th

(Photo of Cardinal Stadium via University of Louisville Athletics)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter