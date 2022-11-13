Skip to main content

Louisville Opens as Three-Point Home Favorite vs. NC State

The Cardinals host the Wolfpack in their final home game of the 2022 regular season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's four-game win streak might have gotten snapped at Clemson, but oddsmakers are liking them to get back to their winning ways when they return to Cardinal Stadium to host NC State for their home finale.

According to Circa Sports, the Cardinals have opened up as a -3.0 point favorite to the visiting Wolfpack. The over/under has been set at 51.5.

The defensive side of the ball for Louisville (6-4, 3-4 ACC) gave them numerous opportunities to take down Clemson, but their offense couldn't capitalize on them. The Cardinals held the Tigers to 4-of-13 on third down and forced three turnovers, but their offense went just 5-of-18 on third and fourth downs and didn't turn any of the forced turnovers into points.

As for NC State (7-3, 3-3 ACC), they head into this matchup having suffered the worst loss of the weekend by an ACC team. Hosting Boston College in a battle of backup quarterbacks, despite being an 18-point favorite, the Wolfpack were stunned 21-20 as the Eagles threw a game-winning touchdown with 14 seconds left, snapping their 16-game home winning streak.

Louisville is 6-4 against-the-spread so far this season, whereas NC State is 4-6. The Cardinals are 4-1 both ATS and straight up at home, while the Wolfpack are just 1-2 ATS on the road despite being 2-1 straight up.

Louisville was able to cover at UCF (+5.5), vs. USF (-14.5), at Virginia (+1.5), vs. Pitt (-1.0), vs. Wake Forest (+3.0) and vs. James Madison (-6.5); but failed to do so at Syracuse (-6.0), vs. Florida State (+2.5), at Boston College (-13.5) and at Clemson (+7.0).

NC State failed to cover at East Carolina (-12.5), vs. UConn (-38.5), at Clemson (+6.5), vs. Florida State (-3.5), vs. Virginia Tech (-13.5) and vs. Boston College; with their only covers coming vs. Charleston Southern (-45.5), vs. Texas Tech (-10.5), at Syracuse (+3.0) and vs. Wake Forest (+3.0).

Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19 at 3:30 p.m. EST. at Cardinal Stadium.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Rob Kinnan - USA TODAY Sports)

