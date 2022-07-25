14 Former Cardinals on 2022 NFL Training Camp Rosters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The long offseason is nearly over, and the 2022 NFL season is just on the horizon. July 26 marks the final day in which players are to report for training camp across the league, starting the process of shaping rosters for all 32 teams ahead of the 53-man roster cut deadline on Aug. 30.

As you can imagine, there is a significant Louisville presence as teams prepare to begin their season. At the start of training camp, 14 former Cardinals are on rosters in hopes of making the final cut.

Many are guaranteed to make the final roster, while others are in need of a strong preseason. Below are all 14 former Louisville football players taking part in the NFL's training camp:

Jaire Alexander

Position: Cornerback

Team: Green Bay Packers

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Alexander has blossomed into one of the top defensive backs in the NFL, but he was one of several former Cardinals that was severely hampered by injuries last year. He suffered a broken shoulder in Week Four vs. Houston, then spent the rest of the regular season on the injured reserve. Fortunately, he has since made a full recovery, and even signed a four-year, $84 million extension with Green Bay in May to become the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.

Tutu Atwell

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: Los Angeles Rams

Years at UofL: 2018-20

Atwell was another former Cardinal that got bitten by the injury bug. While he didn't get to see much time on offense, only logging 10 offensive snaps all season, he was starting to carve out a role on special teams for the Rams. He had returned 10 punts for 54 yards and and five kickoffs for 87, until he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury vs. Houston in Week Eight. He might have spent the rest of the season on the injured reserve, but he still won a Super Bowl ring as a rookie.

C.J. Avery

Position: Inside Linebacker

Team: Chicago Bears

Years at UofL: 2017-21

The Cardinals might not have had any players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, but Avery is one of two rookies from Louisville that was able to nab a spot in training camp. During his fifth and final year with UofL, led the team in tackles for the third consecutive season, tallying 97 total tackles (45 solo), with 6.5 of them coming for a loss. He also notched 3.0 sacks, five pass break ups, two quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery.

Mekhi Becton

Position: Offensive Tackle

Team: New York Jets

Years at UofL: 2017-19

Following a very promising rookie campaign with the Jets in 2020, Becton unfortunately saw next to no playing time last season. He suffered a knee injury in Week One at Carolina that required him to be carted off the field, then spent the rest of the year on the injured reserve. His status for Week One of this year is even in question, as New York recently placed Becton on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Reggie Bonnafon

Position: Running Back

Team: Washington Commanders

Years at UofL: 2014-17

It's a new start for Bonnafon. After spending the first four years of his career with the Carolina Panthers bouncing in between the active roster and the practice squad, he's now in our nation's capital with the freshly-minted Commanders. He only saw action in four games last season, rushing once for four yards and catching two passes for 12 yards. He also spent some time on the injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

Teddy Bridgewater

Position: Quarterback

Team: Miami Dolphins

Years at UofL: 2011-13

He might be on his fourth team in four years, but Bridgewater is back in his hometown of Miami. Teddy had arguably his best season as a starter last year with the Broncos, completing 66.9 percent of his passes for 3,052 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He set a career-mark in touchdown passes, and could have down same in yardage had he not been forced to miss some games late in the season with a head injury. He'll likely be Tua Tagovailoa's backup in South Beach, but if Tua has a slow start, don't be shocked to see Bridgewater slide in as the starter.

Geron Christian Sr.

Position: Offensive Tackle

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Christian had a respectable season with the Texans last season, playing in 14 total games with a career-high eight starts. He's now with his third team in three years, signing with the Chiefs in the offseason. It might be a bit of an uphill climb to crack Kansas City's 53-man roster, as he is listed as the third string right tackle.

Qwynnterrio Cole

Position: Safety

Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Years at UofL: 2021

Cole is the second and final Louisville rookie that was able to grab a training camp roster spot (center Cole Bentley only participated in tryouts with the Arizona Cardinals). In his lone year with the Cardinals last season, he finished second on the team in tackles with 87, while leading them in solo tackles with 65. He also logged 5.0 tackled for loss, six pass breakups, an interception and a quarterback hurry.

Dorian Etheridge

Position: Inside Linebacker

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Years at UofL: 2017-20

Etheridge was a standout in the Falcons' preseason last year as a rookie, but he wound up spending most of his time on the practice squad last season, tallying only one tackle in seven games. Fortunately for him, Atlanta likes him enough to give him another shot in training camp this year.

Dez Fitzpatrick

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: Tennessee Titans

Years at UofL: 2016-20

What a rollercoaster rookie season for Fitzpatrick. Tennessee selected him in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but waived him in the preseason and signed him to the practice squad. He would redeem himself later in the year, getting signed to the active roster in November and logging five receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown in four games.

Jonathan Greenard

Position: Outside Linebacker

Team: Houston Texans

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Entering his third year in the league, Greenard has developed into one of Houstons's better defenders. His 8.0 sacks and 12 quarterback hits led the Texans last season, with his 9.0 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles both coming in second. The outside linebacker-turned-defensive end could be in line for a stellar year in 2022.

Lamar Jackson

Position: Quarterback

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Jackson had to miss the final four weeks of the season with an ankle injury, and had a "down" year by his standards, but was still incredibly productive in 2021. He completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,882 yards and 16 touchdowns to 13 interceptions, while also rushing for 767 yards on two scores. With Jackson back to fully healthy, and several other elite quarterbacks in the NFL receiving high-dollar deals or extensions, it's only a matter of time before Baltimore backs up the Brinks truck for the former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL MVP.

DeVante Parker

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: New England Patriots

Years at UofL: 2011-14

We unfortunately won't be getting to see the legendary Bridgewater-to-Parker connection in 2022. After spending the first seven years of his career with the Dolphins, Miami opted to trade the former first round pick to their division rival, New England. A fresh start could be what Parker needs, as the bulk of his time with the Fins was marked by inconsistency and injuries.

Sheldon Rankins

Position: Defensive Tackle

Team: New York Jets

Years at UofL: 2012-15

Who's the only team in the league with multiple former Cardinals on their training camp roster? The New York Jets. While Rankins did play in 16 games last season, he only started three of them, logging 32 tackles, 5.0 for loss and 3.0 sacks in the process. Fortunately, he might get to see a lot more playing time this season, as he's projected as a starter on the line.

(Photo of Lamar Jackson: Scott Galvin - USA TODAY Sports)

