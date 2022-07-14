Louisville Cracks Phil Steele's 2022 Preseason Top 40

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We are now less than two months from the kickoff of the 2022 college football season, and which means preseason poll season is now officially in full swing.

One of the first major preseason college football polls to drop comes from long time college football expert Phil Steele, who included his preseason top 40 poll as part of his recently released his 2022 College Football Preview magazine.

Despite coming off of a losing campaign in 2021, Steele is high on the Louisville football program heading into 2022, placing them at No. 33 on his preseason poll.

Going by Steele's preseason poll alone, the Cardinals will be taking on a tough 2022 schedule. Louisville will face six teams ranked in the top 40, including Clemson at No. 4, Pitt at No. 11, NC State at No. 13, UCF at No. 17, Wake Forest at No. 24 and Kentucky at No. 35.

Earlier this offseason, it was announced that he had also named 10 Cardinals to the Preseason All-ACC Teams, including a pair of First-Team selections in offensive lineman Caleb Chandler and cornerback Kei’Trel Clark.

Louisville finished last season with an overall mark of 6-7 and 4-4 in ACC play, including a 31-28 loss in the First Responder Bowl against Air Force. The Cardinals kick off the fourth year of the Scott Satterfield era on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Syracuse.

Phill Steele's 2022 Preseason Top 40

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Clemson Michigan Utah Notre Dame Oklahoma Texas A&M Oregon Pitt Miami NC State Baylor Oklahoma State USC UCF Texas Wisconsin Iowa UAB Penn State Michigan State Wake Forest Cincinnati BYU Tennessee UCLA Air Force Ole Miss Boise State Florida Louisville Houston Kentucky Arkansas Minnesota Kansas State Appalachian State Fresno State

(Photo via Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

