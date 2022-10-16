LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program was able to head into their bye week with momentum on their side after winning at Virginia, but oddsmakers aren’t liking them to build on that when they host Pitt next weekend.

According to Circa Sports, the Cardinals have opened up as a +1.0 point underdog over the visiting Panthers. The over/under has been set at 56.5.

Louisville (3-3, 1-3 ACC) dug themselves into an early hole, falling behind 10-0 in the first quarter against the Cavaliers. But thanks to incredible bounce-back performances from backup quarterback Brock Domann and the defense, the Cardinals were able to storm back win in convincing fashion, leaving Charlottesville with a 34-17 victory.

As for Pitt (4-2, 1-1 ACC), it has been a bit of an underwhelming season for the defending ACC champions. Their one matchup against a ranked opponent resulted in a 34-27 overtime loss to Tennessee, and were stunned by Georgia Tech 26-21 in their conference opener, with both matchups coming at home.

Louisville is 3-3 against-the-spread so far this season, whereas Pitt is 2-4. The Cardinals are 1-1 both ATS and straight up at home, while the Panthers are 1-0 both ATS and straight up on the road.

Louisville was able to cover at UCF (+5.5), vs. USF (-14.5) and at Virginia (+1.5); but failed to do so at Syracuse (-6.0), vs. Florida State (+2.5) and at Boston College (+13.5).

Pitt was able to cover at Western Michigan (-10.0) and vs. Virginia Tech (-14.5); but failed to do so vs. West Virginia (-7.5), vs. Tennessee (+6.0), vs. Rhode Island (-32.5) and vs. Georgia Tech (-21.5).

Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22 at 8:00 p.m. EST. at Cardinal Stadium.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Charles LeClaire - USA TODAY Sports)

