2022 Louisville Football Regular Season Player Highlight Packages

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - In what ended up being the final year of the Scott Satterfield era, the Louisville football program had their fair share of high-impact playmakers. Finishing the year with an 8-5 record, including a decisive 24-7 win over Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl, the Cardinals weren't short on highlight reel worthy plays from several of their top players

Since the end of the season, the ACC Digital Network has released a handful of regular season highlight packages for some of Louisville's most impactful players during their 2022 campaign. You can check them out below:

QB Malik Cunningham

Season Stats: 136-of-218 passing (62.39 percent) for 1,568 yards, eight touchdown and five interceptions; 114 rushes for 565 yards and 12 touchdowns.

QB Brock Domann

Season Stats: 76-of-141 passing (53.90 percent) for 958 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions; 32 rushes for 64 yards and one touchdown.

RB Jawhar Jordan

Season Stats: 142 rushes for 815 yards and four touchdowns; 10 receptions for 85 yards; 14 kickoff returns for 353 yards and one touchdown.

RB Tiyon Evans

Season Stats: 83 rushes for 525 yards and six touchdowns; six receptions for 13 yards.

WR Tyler Hudson

Season Stats: 69 receptions for 1,034 yards and two touchdowns.

DE YaYa Diaby

Season Stats: 37 tackles (22 solo), 14.0 tackles for loss, 9.0 sacks, four quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries

DE Ashton Gilotte

Season Stats: 23 tackles (11 solo), 7.0 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, two fumble recoveries, one quarterback hurry and one pass breakup.

OLB Yasir Abdullah

Season Stats: 63 tackles (34 solo), 14.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, two interceptions, seven quarterback hurries, four pass breakups, one fumble recovery.

MLB MoMo Sanogo

Season Stats: 89 tackles (44 solo), 9.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, one quarterback hurry.

MLB Monty Montgomery

Season Stats: 70 tackles (33 solo), 11.0 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, two interceptions, five quarterback hurries, two pass breakups.

CB Kei'Trel Clark

Season Stats: 51 tackles (35 solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, one interception, four pass breakups, one fumble recovery, one quarterback hurry.

CB Jarvis Brownlee

Season Stats: 66 tackles (51 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, 12 pass breakups, two interceptions, two quarterback hurries.

(Photo of Yasir Abdullah: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)

