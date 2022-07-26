Louisville Picked to Finish Fourth in Atlantic Division

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday that the Louisville football program has been picked to finish fourth in the 2022 Atlantic Division race, according to a preseason poll of 164 media members across the league.

The Cardinals garnered 591 points in the poll, trailing Clemson at 1,080 points, NC State with 959 points and Wake Forest at 783 points.

Unsurprisingly, Clemson is the overwhelming favorite to win the ACC, being chosen as the league champion on 103 of the 164 ballots. NC State was the follow-up at 38 votes, with seven different teams securing less than ten votes.

Last season, Louisville was able to get back to a bowl, but fell 31-28 in the First Responder Bowl vs. Air Force en route to going 6-7 on the season and 4-4 in the ACC. Head coach Scott Satterfield guided the Cardinals to an 8-5 record during his first year at the helm in 2019, but has been 10-14 in the two years since.

Louisville will begin the 2022 season with a conference matchup, traveling up to New York for a matchup at Syracuse. Kickoff is scheduled for for Saturday, Sept. 3 at 8:00 p.m.

2022 ACC Preseason Poll

Overall Champion

Clemson - 103

NC State - 38

Miami - 8

Wake Forest - 4

Pitt – 3

Virginia - 3

Florida State - 2

North Carolina - 2

Boston College - 1

Atlantic Division

(First-place votes in parenthesis)

Clemson (111) - 1,080

NC State (44) - 959

Wake Forest (6) - 783

Louisville - 591

Florida State (2) - 509

Boston College (1) - 469

Syracuse - 201

Coastal Division

(First-place votes in parenthesis)

Miami (98) – 1,036

Pitt (38) - 911

North Carolina (18) - 823

Virginia (6) - 667

Virginia Tech (3) - 592

Georgia Tech (1) - 343

Duke - 220

(Photo of Scott Satterfield, Louisville Players: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal , Louisville Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter