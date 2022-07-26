Skip to main content

Louisville Picked to Finish Fourth in Atlantic Division

The Cardinals are heading into year four of the Scott Satterfield era.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday that the Louisville football program has been picked to finish fourth in the 2022 Atlantic Division race, according to a preseason poll of 164 media members across the league.

The Cardinals garnered 591 points in the poll, trailing Clemson at 1,080 points, NC State with 959 points and Wake Forest at 783 points.

Unsurprisingly, Clemson is the overwhelming favorite to win the ACC, being chosen as the league champion on 103 of the 164 ballots. NC State was the follow-up at 38 votes, with seven different teams securing less than ten votes.

Last season, Louisville was able to get back to a bowl, but fell 31-28 in the First Responder Bowl vs. Air Force en route to going 6-7 on the season and 4-4 in the ACC. Head coach Scott Satterfield guided the Cardinals to an 8-5 record during his first year at the helm in 2019, but has been 10-14 in the two years since.

Louisville will begin the 2022 season with a conference matchup, traveling up to New York for a matchup at Syracuse. Kickoff is scheduled for for Saturday, Sept. 3 at 8:00 p.m.

2022 ACC Preseason Poll

Overall Champion
Clemson - 103
NC State - 38
Miami - 8
Wake Forest - 4
Pitt – 3
Virginia - 3
Florida State - 2
North Carolina - 2
Boston College - 1

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Atlantic Division
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
Clemson (111) - 1,080
NC State (44) - 959
Wake Forest (6) - 783
Louisville - 591
Florida State (2) - 509
Boston College (1) - 469
Syracuse - 201

Coastal Division
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
Miami (98) – 1,036
Pitt (38) - 911
North Carolina (18) - 823
Virginia (6) - 667
Virginia Tech (3) - 592
Georgia Tech (1) - 343
Duke - 220

(Photo of Scott Satterfield, Louisville Players: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal , Louisville Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

USATSI_17096626_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville Cracks Top-20 of Updated ESPN 2023 Recruiting Class Rankings

By Matthew McGavic2 hours ago
E8T4bHkXsAUNed5
Football

Report: Louisville TE Christian Pedersen Enters Transfer Portal

By Matthew McGavic2 hours ago
USATSI_17596908_168388606_lowres
Football

Madden NFL 23's Ratings for Former Louisville Players

By Matthew McGavic8 hours ago
C50ED310-B40B-412B-AAE3-72C88213A710
Football

Louisville CB Kei'Trel Clark Named to Jim Thorpe Watch List

By Matthew McGavicJul 25, 2022 1:58 PM EDT
AEA824CC-7659-4DED-AB5B-67771032C325
Football

Louisville ’23 Target RB Javin Simpkins Announces College Decision

By Matthew McGavicJul 25, 2022 1:31 PM EDT
USATSI_17345070_168388606_lowres
Football

14 Former Cardinals on 2022 NFL Training Camp Rosters

By Matthew McGavicJul 25, 2022 6:00 AM EDT
USATSI_18701714_168388606_lowres
Other Sports

Former Louisville OF Adam Duvall Out for Remainder of MLB Season

By Matthew McGavicJul 24, 2022 6:10 PM EDT
890F2FC6-7C22-430C-95E1-7D68371558E3
Basketball

Top-Ranked '24 PG Elliot Cadeau Lands Louisville Offer

By Matthew McGavicJul 24, 2022 8:40 AM EDT