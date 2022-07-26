Louisville Picked to Finish Fourth in Atlantic Division
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday that the Louisville football program has been picked to finish fourth in the 2022 Atlantic Division race, according to a preseason poll of 164 media members across the league.
The Cardinals garnered 591 points in the poll, trailing Clemson at 1,080 points, NC State with 959 points and Wake Forest at 783 points.
Unsurprisingly, Clemson is the overwhelming favorite to win the ACC, being chosen as the league champion on 103 of the 164 ballots. NC State was the follow-up at 38 votes, with seven different teams securing less than ten votes.
Last season, Louisville was able to get back to a bowl, but fell 31-28 in the First Responder Bowl vs. Air Force en route to going 6-7 on the season and 4-4 in the ACC. Head coach Scott Satterfield guided the Cardinals to an 8-5 record during his first year at the helm in 2019, but has been 10-14 in the two years since.
Louisville will begin the 2022 season with a conference matchup, traveling up to New York for a matchup at Syracuse. Kickoff is scheduled for for Saturday, Sept. 3 at 8:00 p.m.
2022 ACC Preseason Poll
Overall Champion
Clemson - 103
NC State - 38
Miami - 8
Wake Forest - 4
Pitt – 3
Virginia - 3
Florida State - 2
North Carolina - 2
Boston College - 1
Read More
Atlantic Division
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
Clemson (111) - 1,080
NC State (44) - 959
Wake Forest (6) - 783
Louisville - 591
Florida State (2) - 509
Boston College (1) - 469
Syracuse - 201
Coastal Division
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
Miami (98) – 1,036
Pitt (38) - 911
North Carolina (18) - 823
Virginia (6) - 667
Virginia Tech (3) - 592
Georgia Tech (1) - 343
Duke - 220
(Photo of Scott Satterfield, Louisville Players: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal , Louisville Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
