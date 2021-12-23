Skip to main content
    Former Louisville QB Lamar Jackson Voted to 2022 Pro Bowl

    The current Baltimore Raven is heading back to the Pro Bowl.
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Former Louisville star and current Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is heading back to the Pro Bowl.

    The NFL released the rosters for the 2022 iteration of the annual all-star exhibition Wednesday, with the former MVP and Heisman Trophy winner making the cut for the AFC. He will be the third stringer behind the Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert and Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes.

    This is Jackson's second time being voted to the Pro Bowl, also making it following his unanimous MVP season in 2019. He is the 14th former Cardinals to make multiple trips to the Pro Bowl, and the 21st overall. He was the only Louisville alumni to be named to this year's Pro Bowl.

    In 12 games this season, the 6-foot-2, 212-pound signal caller has completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,882 yards, 16 touchdowns and 13 touchdowns. He also has 762 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

    The Pompano Beach, Fla. native was selected by the Ravens with the final pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and has had tremendous success early in his professional career. He has lead Baltimore to a 37-10 record as a starter, and in 57 total games, has amassed 13,618 total yards of offense and 105 touchdowns.

    During his time at Louisville, he set 42 school and 12 ACC records in just three years as a Cardinal, amassing 13,175 passing & rushing yards and 119 total touchdowns. After collecting 5,114 yards & 51 touchdowns in 2016, Jackson was selected as the winner of the Heisman Trophy - becoming Louisville's first winner in school history and the youngest-ever recipient of the award.

    The 2022 Pro Bowl, which will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. this season, is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 6 at 3:00 p.m. EST.

    (Photo of Lamar Jackson: Tommy Gilligan - USA TODAY Sports)

    © Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
