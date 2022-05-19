The Cardinals open up the 2022 season at the Orange on Saturday, Sept. 3.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We might be over three months away from the triumphant return of college football, but the opening lines for week one of the 2022 season have already been unveiled.

Louisville has the task of traveling up to Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 3 to open up the fourth year of the Scott Satterfield era, and according to the folks over at BetOnline.ag, the Cardinals have opened up as a -4.0 favorite to the home Orange. An over/under has not yet been set.

Both teams are coming off of sub-.500 seasons, with Louisville going 6-7 including a 31-28 loss to Air Force in the First Responder Bowl, and Syracuse going 5-7 to miss a bowl entirely. While neither team had winning seasons last year, Syracuse performed much better against-the-spread than Louisville did. The Orange were 8-4 ATS in 2021, whereas the Cardinals were 6-7.

The Cardinals won decisively in their matchup against the Orange last season, dominating from start to finish for a 41-3 victory on Nov. 13 at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville leads the all-time series 13-7, and have dominated the series as of late, winning seven of the eight matchups since joining the ACC. The lone loss came in 2018 during Bobby Petrino's final year at the helm.

Below are BetOnline.ag's full week one betting lines:

Saturday, August 27

Vanderbilt (-5) at Hawai'i

UConn at Utah State (-25)

Wyoming at Illinois (-9)

Northwestern vs Nebraska (-10)

Note: Neutral Game at Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

Nevada (-14) at New Mexico State

Charlotte at Florida Atlantic (-6)

North Texas (-3) at UTEP

Thursday, September 1

New Mexico State at Minnesota (-38)

Penn State (-3) at Purdue

West Virginia at Pittsburgh (-6½)

Central Michigan at Oklahoma State (-18)

Friday, September 2

TCU (-8½) at Colorado

Illinois at Indiana (-3)

Temple at Duke (-6½)

Western Michigan at Michigan State (-19)

Virginia Tech (-7) at Old Dominion

Saturday, September 3

Utah State at Alabama (-34)

Cincinnati at Arkansas (-7½)

Utah at Florida (-1½)

Georgia vs Oregon (-16½)

Note: Technically a neutral game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Miami (OH) at Kentucky (-20)

Troy at Ole Miss (-21½)

Memphis at Mississippi State (-14)

Georgia State at South Carolina (-11)

Ball State at Tennessee (-28)

Arizona at San Diego State (-6½)

Boise State at Oregon State (-1½)

Bowling Green at UCLA (-31½)

Kent State at Washington (-23½)

Southeast Missouri State at Iowa State

UL Monroe at Texas (-37)

Notre Dame at Ohio State (-14)

Army at Coastal Carolina (-3)

Liberty (-4) at Southern Miss

Buffalo at Maryland (-20½)

Colorado State at Michigan (-28½)

Rutgers at Boston College (-7½)

North Carolina (-3) at Appalachian State

NC State (-10½) at East Carolina

Louisville (-4) at Syracuse

UMass at Tulane (-31½)

Tulsa (-1) at Wyoming

Texas State at Nevada (-11)

BYU (-12½) at South Florida

Florida Atlantic (-1) at Ohio

Louisiana Tech at Missouri (-17)

Middle Tennessee at James Madison (-6)

SMU (-7½) at North Texas

Rice at USC (-34)

UTEP at Oklahoma (-37)

Houston (-6½) at UTSA

Western Kentucky (-8) at Hawai'i

Sunday, September 4

LSU (-3½) at Florida State

Note: Technically a neutral game at Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Monday, September 5

Clemson (-20½) at Georgia Tech

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

