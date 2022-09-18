LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program recently fell in their home-opener to Florida State, but oddsmakers are liking them to bounce back in a big way when they host USF this weekend.

According to Circa Sports, the Cardinals have opened up as a -14.0 point favorite over the visiting Bulls. The over/under has been set at 63.5.

Louisville (1-2, 0-2 ACC) had multiple opportunities to pull out a win against the Seminoles, but couldn't get out of their own way, falling 35-31 in the process. Even with three of FSU's top players getting injured early on, multiple untimely penalties and an inability to finish down the stretch by both sides of the ball ensured a loss.

As for USF (1-2, 0-0 American), they head into this game having nearly pulled off a massive upset in the previous week. A bad snap and a bad hold on their final drive prevented them from taking down Florida in The Swamp, instead falling 31-28.

Both Louisville and USF are 1-2 against-the-spread so far this season. The Cardinals failed to cover at Syracuse (-6.0) and vs. Florida State (+2.5), but did so at UCF (+5.5). The Bulls also failed to cover vs. BYU (+11.5) and vs. Howard (-40.5), but did so at Florida (+23.5).

Kickoff vs. USF is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24 at 12:00 p.m. EST. at Cardinal Stadium.

(Photo of Jawhar Jordan: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

