Louisville to Face Georgia Tech in 2023 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game

The Cardinals will make their third appearance to the annual Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, and it will be their third all-time matchup against the Yellow Jackets

(Photo of Marshon Ford: Hyosub Shin/AJC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Mark your calendars for a pair of trips to Atlanta in the future, Louisville football fans.

Peach Bowl, Inc. announced Wednesday that the Cardinals will square off with Georgia Tech in the 2023 Chick-fil-A Kickoff game on Sept. 2, 2023 down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. The game will be broadcast on either ESPN or ABC, with a kickoff time to be released at a later date.

"Louisville with Coach Satterfield and Georgia Tech with Coach Collins are two teams on the rise in the ACC and with their successful recruiting classes, they should be competing for divisional championships in 2023," Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and President Gary Stokan said. "We're looking forward to another compelling matchup when the two programs meet to open the season in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game."

Louisville will make their third appearance in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, with two appearances planned for the future. The Cardinals fell to Auburn 31-24 back in the 2015 iteration of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, and will be opening up the 2021 season against Ole Miss in one of the two 2021 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game matchups set for that year.

"This is another tremendous opportunity for our student-athletes to experience playing in one of the premiere football facilities in the country," athletic director Vince Tyra said. "Our fans will be equally excited about returning to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium to open ACC action in 2023 after opening up our 2021 season with Mississippi in the same facility."

This will be Louisville's third all-time matchup with the Yellow Jackets, with Georgia Tech owning a 2-0 record. The Cardinals fell 66-31 in 2018 and 46-27 this past season.

"Having an opportunity to play in this iconic game for the second time in three seasons is exciting for our student-athletes and fans," head coach Scott Satterfield said. "We are thrilled to be opening our ACC schedule against Georgia Tech in one of the premier football facilities in the nation. It's a short trip for our fans and I know they will make their presence felt."

It will be only the second time in the event's history that two teams from the same conference will meet in a Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. Clemson and Georgia Tech will be the first to open ACC play as part of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game Series weekend in 2022.

Louisville finished their 2020 campaign with a 4-7 overall record and 3-7 mark in ACC play. Georgia Tech finished with 3-7 and 3-6 marks, respectively.

