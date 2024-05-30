Louisville Football Generating Favorable Odds to Win ACC
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We might be just a few days past Memorial Day, but the return of college football will be here sooner than we realize. As of this writing, the Louisville football program is just 93 days away from their season-opener against Austin Peay.
Following a very successful year one under head coach Jeff Brohm, many in the college football world high on the Cardinals for the 2024 season. Additionally, the major sports books believe they could once again be a major player in the ACC.
As of May 30, Bet365, BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings and FanDuel all have Louisville with the fourth-best odds to win the conference.
Bet365 is the highest on the Cardinals to win the ACC Championship, currently sitting at +450. Caesars has Louisville at +500, while BetMGM, DraftKings and FanDuel have them at +600.
Despite dropping the final three games of the 2023 season, Louisville still finished with an overall mark of 10-4 and 7-1 in ACC play. Not only was this the Cardinals' first double-digit win season in a decade, they clinched a berth in the program's first ever ACC Championship Game.
Like last offseason, Brohm and Co. have done a masterful job of navigating the transfer portal this offseason. Louisville currently boasts the No. 2 portal class in all of college football according to On3, trailing only Colorado.
Louisville's season-opener against Austin Peay is scheduled to kick for Saturday, Aug. 31 at L&N Stadium.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
(Photo via Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter