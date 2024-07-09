Louisville Lands Inside Top-25 of Athlon Sports' Ranking of All 134 FBS Teams
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2024 college football season is just under two months away, and preseason fall camps for most programs are just a few away from kicking off. As such, preseason watch list and poll season is operating at full steam ahead.
While we still have a while until the definitive preseason poll - the Associated Press Top 25 - releases, a handful of other major preseason college football polls are starting to be published. Most recently, Athlon Sports ranked every single one of the 134 teams at the FBS level.
The Louisville football program is coming off of a very successful year one under Jeff Brohm, and once again loaded up in the transfer portal this offseason. As such, Athlon Sports is high on the Cardinals entering year two under Brohm, ranking them just inside their top-25 at No. 24.
Within the ACC, Louisville sits just behind the top three favorites to win the conference. Florida State is the league's top team at No. 12, Clemson comes in at 15th, while Miami gets the No. 20 spot. Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas and Ole Miss round out the top five overall.
The Cardinals finished their 2023 season with an overall mark of 10-4 (7-1 in ACC) including a berth in the program's first ever ACC Championship Game. Year two under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Austin Peay on Saturday, Aug. 31 at L&N Stadium.
(Photo of L&N Stadium via University of Louisville Athletics)
