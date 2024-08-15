Louisville DE Ashton Gillotte Named to Lombardi Award Watch List
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football defensive end Ashton Gillotte has been named to the preseason watch list for the 2024 Vince Lombardi Award, the Rotary Club of Houston announced Thursday.
The award is presented annually to the college football offensive or defensive lineman who best "displays exceptional performance and ability and embodies the character and discipline" of former Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi.
The preseason accolades have been pouring in for the Cardinals edge rusher. Gillotte has also been named to the preseason watch lists for the Nagurski Trophy, the Wuerffel Trophy and the Bednarik Award. He has also been selected as a preseason First-Team All-American from five different publications.
Starting all 14 games last season, the 6-foot-3, 270-pound edge rusher collected 14.5 tackles for loss, 11.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and 45.0 tackles overall. His sack total led the ACC, was good for eighth in the FBS, and is currently ninth on the single-season sack list in Louisville history. Per Pro Football Focus, his 58 quarterback hurries were good for ninth in the FBS.
As you can imagine, the Boca Raton, Fla. native collected plenty of accolades for his standout junior campaign. He earned First-Team All-ACC honors and was the runner-up in ACC Defensive Player of the Year voting, while also earning Second-Team All-American nods from Walter Camp, USA TODAY, Sports Illustrated and The Athletic.
Gillotte heads into his senior season with 29.5 tackles for loss, 22.0 sacks, four forced fumbles and 88 total tackles in 37 career games as a Cardinal. He is currently No. 10 in all-time sacks in Louisville history.
The Cardinals finished their 2023 season with an overall mark of 10-4 (7-1 in ACC) including a berth in the program's first ever ACC Championship Game. Year two under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Austin Peay on Saturday, Aug. 31 at L&N Stadium.
(Photo of Ashton Gillotte: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
