Louisville Run-Rules Seton Hall Again, Clinches Series Victory

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After obliterating Seton Hall in the opener of their three-game series against the Pirates, the Louisville baseball program followed that with another overwhelming performance in game two, with the Cardinals winning 13-3 via run-rule walk-off on Saturday at Jim Patterson Stadium.

Louisville (9-5) earns their first series win over Seton Hall (4-6) since 2010, as the latter won the last two in 2011 and 2012 when both were members of the Big East. They've also now won six of their last seven games since starting the 2026 season 3-4.

Shortstop Alex Alicea (3-5, 2 RBI, 2B), catcher George Baker (1-4, 2 RBI, BB), first baseman Tague Davis (1-4, HR, 3 RBI) and second baseman Kade Elam (3-5, 2 RBI) led the way for the Cardinals, tallying all nine of Louisville's RBI. Davis also launched his seventh home run of the young season.

Outfielder Jax Hisle (2-3, 2B) and DH Jimmy Nugent (2-4) joined Alicea and Elam in having a multi-hit day, with the team team as a whole collecting 14 - as well as seven walks. They also forced Seton Hall to commit five defensive errors.

Louisville got the scoring started with an RBI ground from Davis in the opening frame, and then took off in the second with a seven-spot. In this frame, Davis launched a 380-foot two-run home run, Alicea collected a two-run double, Elam collected an RBI single, Baker scored on a wild pitch and Nugent scored on an error.

Backing up this early onslaught of run, the Cardinals got a solid start on the mound from Wyatt Danilowicz (5.0 IP, 8 K, 2 B, 7 H, 3 ER). He came a strikeout away from tying his career high, but did give up runs in three straight innings. Seton Hall got an RBI single in the second, another in the third, and then an RBI triple in the fourth.

Their bullpen made sure the Pirates couldn't try and pull off a miracle comeback. Left-handed Casen Murphy (2.0 IP, 5 K, 1 BB) twirled scoreless frames in the sixth and seventh, then righty Kian Vorster (1.0 IP, 2 K) did so in the eighth.

Following a couple quiet innings, Louisville's hitters got back to work with a trio of runs in the fifth. Third baseman Bayram Hot (1-4, BB) scored all the way from first base thanks to an error, Baker notched a groundout RBI, and Elam scored on another error.

Then in the eighth, the Cards got the two runs needed to earn the run-rule. Baker laid down an RBI bunt single, then Elam followed that up with an RBI hit to clinch the victory.

Next up for Louisville, they'll go for the three-game sweep against Seton Hall in the series finale. First pitch is slated for Sunday, Mar. 8 at 1:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 970 WGTK.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Alex Alicea: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky