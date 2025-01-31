Louisville Report

2024 Louisville Football Regular Season Player Highlight Packages

The regular season highlights from some of the Cardinals' top players of the 2024 season.

Matthew McGavic

Oct 5, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; The Louisville Cardinals take the field before the first quarter against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Oct 5, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; The Louisville Cardinals take the field before the first quarter against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville football program didn't end up making a return trip to the ACC Championship Game, year two under head coach Jeff Brohm was a successful one. Finishing the year with an 9-4 record, including a thrilling 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl, the Cardinals weren't short on highlight reel worthy plays from several of their top players

Since the end of the season, the ACC Digital Network has released a handful of regular season highlight packages for some of Louisville's most impactful players during their 2024 campaign. You can check them out below:

QB Tyler Shough

Season Stats: 244-of-389 passing (62.7 percent) for 3,195 yards, 23 touchdown and six interceptions; 41 rushes for 19 yards and 1 touchdown.

RB Isaac Brown

Season Stats: 165 rushes for 1,173 yards and 11 touchdowns; 30 receptions for 152 yards and one touchdown; 11 kickoff returns for 193 yards and two punt returns for nine yards.

RB Duke Watson

Season Stats: 67 rushes for 597 yards and seven touchdowns; five receptions for 60 yards and one touchdown; three kickoff returns for 78 yards.

WR Ja'Corey Brooks

Season Stats: 61 receptions for 1,013 yards and nine touchdowns; five kick returns for 95 yards; eight punt returns for 73 yards.

WR Chris Bell

Season Stats: 43 receptions for 737 yards and four touchdowns; two rushes for 43 yards; four kick returns for 48 yards.

TE Mark Redman

Season Stats: 24 receptions for 256 yards and three touchdowns.

DE Ashton Gillotte

Season Stats: 43 tackles (23 solo), 10 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and10 quarterback hurries.

DE Tramel Logan

Season Stats: 20 tackles (11 solo), 6.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, two quarterback hurries and one forced fumble.

DE Ramon Puryear

Season Stats: 34 tackles (12 solo), 6.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, six quarterback hurries and three recovered fumbles for touchdowns.

LB Stanquan Clark

Season Stats: 76 tackles (43 solo), 8.0 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, two interceptions, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

LB/S Antonio Watts

Season Stats: 51 tackles (31 solo), 7.0 tackles for loss, four pass breakups and one forced fumble.

CB Quincy Riley

Season Stats: 33 tackles (21 solo), 3.0 tackles for loss, two interceptions, 13 pass breakups and one forced fumble.

CB Corey Thornton

Season Stats: 38 tackles (27 solo), two interceptions, nine pass breakups and one quarterback hurry.

S Tamarion McDonald

Season Stats: 58 tackles (39 solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, one interception, one pass breakup and three recovered fumble.

(Photo of Louisville Players: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Football