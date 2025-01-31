2024 Louisville Football Regular Season Player Highlight Packages
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville football program didn't end up making a return trip to the ACC Championship Game, year two under head coach Jeff Brohm was a successful one. Finishing the year with an 9-4 record, including a thrilling 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl, the Cardinals weren't short on highlight reel worthy plays from several of their top players
Since the end of the season, the ACC Digital Network has released a handful of regular season highlight packages for some of Louisville's most impactful players during their 2024 campaign. You can check them out below:
QB Tyler Shough
Season Stats: 244-of-389 passing (62.7 percent) for 3,195 yards, 23 touchdown and six interceptions; 41 rushes for 19 yards and 1 touchdown.
RB Isaac Brown
Season Stats: 165 rushes for 1,173 yards and 11 touchdowns; 30 receptions for 152 yards and one touchdown; 11 kickoff returns for 193 yards and two punt returns for nine yards.
RB Duke Watson
Season Stats: 67 rushes for 597 yards and seven touchdowns; five receptions for 60 yards and one touchdown; three kickoff returns for 78 yards.
WR Ja'Corey Brooks
Season Stats: 61 receptions for 1,013 yards and nine touchdowns; five kick returns for 95 yards; eight punt returns for 73 yards.
WR Chris Bell
Season Stats: 43 receptions for 737 yards and four touchdowns; two rushes for 43 yards; four kick returns for 48 yards.
TE Mark Redman
Season Stats: 24 receptions for 256 yards and three touchdowns.
DE Ashton Gillotte
Season Stats: 43 tackles (23 solo), 10 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and10 quarterback hurries.
DE Tramel Logan
Season Stats: 20 tackles (11 solo), 6.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, two quarterback hurries and one forced fumble.
DE Ramon Puryear
Season Stats: 34 tackles (12 solo), 6.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, six quarterback hurries and three recovered fumbles for touchdowns.
LB Stanquan Clark
Season Stats: 76 tackles (43 solo), 8.0 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, two interceptions, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles.
LB/S Antonio Watts
Season Stats: 51 tackles (31 solo), 7.0 tackles for loss, four pass breakups and one forced fumble.
CB Quincy Riley
Season Stats: 33 tackles (21 solo), 3.0 tackles for loss, two interceptions, 13 pass breakups and one forced fumble.
CB Corey Thornton
Season Stats: 38 tackles (27 solo), two interceptions, nine pass breakups and one quarterback hurry.
S Tamarion McDonald
Season Stats: 58 tackles (39 solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, one interception, one pass breakup and three recovered fumble.
(Photo of Louisville Players: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky