2024 Louisville Football Position Breakdown: Running Back
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As we inch closer to the start of the 2024 college football season, Louisville Report will break down each individual position on the Cardinals' roster. Next in our positional breakdown series, we take at look at the running backs.
Position Roster Movement:
- Returning (2): Keyjuan Brown, Maurice Turner
- Departing (2): Isaac Guerendo, Jawhar Jordan
- Incoming (3): Isaac Brown, Donald Chaney Jr., Duke Watson
Projected Depth Chart:
- Donald Chaney Jr. (5-11, 220, R-Jr.)
- Maurice Turner (5-10, 190, Jr.)
- Keyjuan Brown (5-10, 210, R-Fr.)
- Isaac Brown (5-9, 190, Fr.)
- Duke Watson (6-0, 180, Fr.)
Breakdown:
Given Jeff Brohm's prowess when it comes to dialing up high-flying passes attacks, it came as a bit of a surprise that in his first season as the head coach last season, Louisville's offense was powered primarily by an explosive ground game. Their 31 rushing touchdowns were good for 18th in the FBS and 12th amongst the Power Five, while their 178.5 rushing yards per game went for 38th nationally and 21st in the P5.
This was mainly due to the efforts of Jawhar Jordan and Isaac Guerendo. Jordan had a blazing hot first half of the season, and Guerendo stepped up big time in the second half when injuries caught up to Jordan. By the end of the season, Jordan collected 1,128 yards and 13 scores on the ground, while Guerendo finished with 810 yards and 11 scores rushing. Add in their efforts through the air, and both players wound up finishing with over 1,000 yards from scrimmage.
Heading into the 2024 season, the running back room is looking a little bit different. Guerendo was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth round in April's NFL Draft, while Jordan went to the Houston Texans in the sixth round. Toledo transfer Peny Boone was in line to take over as the starter at running back, but following some drama towards the tail end of spring ball, he's now at UCF after re-entering the portal.
While Louisville is losing two massive pieces at running back, the position still has some good depth and overall potential in 2024.
This time last year, Louisville entered their upcoming season with a clear starter at running back. Now, the Cardinals - at least from the outside looking in - will likely rely on a two-man tandem here in Donald Chaney Jr. and Maurice Turner, unless either one has some insane explosion or regression in fall camp.
Chaney, a transfer from Miami who spent his first four season with the Canes, will likely be the one who receives the starting reps. While he had just 94 carries for 478 yards and two scores last season, this was mainly a product of Miami's running-back-by-committee approach (the Canes' top four backs averaged 92.3 reps over the season).
With Chaney, given that he's the biggest back on the roster, it's no surprise what he brings to the table. He's an extremely physical runner who's not afraid to dish out and receive contact. There were even times during the spring where he looked bigger than Boone, who was listed at 6-1, 230. A north-south runner, he does a good job at finding the hole in the line, has solid speed for a power back, and is a great pass blocker. His main weakness is that he's not a big asset in the passing game, with just five catches last season and 17 in his Canes career.
Of course, Turner - Louisville's top returning running back - should get plenty of run as well this upcoming season, and it wouldn't be surprising if he's the one that eventually became RB1A - or outright RB1. After a solid true freshman season in 2022, he wasn't used nearly as much as Jordan and Guerendo were last season, rushing 62 times (compared to the 313 combined rushes from Jordan and Guerendo) for 284 yards and one score.
Turner is arguably the most well-rounded back on the roster, and took full advantage of the spring. As someone who once ran step-for-step with NFL superstar Tyreek Hill, his overall speed and explosiveness was on full display multiple times in the open practices. Turner also seems to have gotten better when it comes to keeping his balance and running between the tackles. He's also a much more willing pass catcher, with 23 catches for 159 yards over his first two seasons in college. It honestly wouldn't be shocking to see Turner utilized as a slotback at some point this season.
While Keyjuan Brown didn't get much run last year as a true freshman, rushing 11 times for 65 yards and a touchdown (all against Murray State), he is someone who has serious breakout potential in 2024. His calling card coming out of high school was his upper tier ball carrier vision, and Brown still has the best vision at the position.
Where the breakout potential comes from is how he performed over the spring. Brown wasn't super fast coming out of high school, but it's clear that he has developed as extra gear since then. He's also underrated when it comes to being a physical runner. In fact, running back coach Chris Barclay said in a recent interview that he believed Brown had the best spring in the entire room.
Louisville also has a pair of highly-regarded true freshman in Isaac Brown and Duke Watson entering the fold. Watson is the higher-ranked out of the two at No. 379 in the 247Sports Composite, while Brown is ranked 523rd.
That being said, Brown is higher-ranked on the projected depth chart since he was an early enrollee and took part in spring ball. As explosive as Turner was during the spring, Brown was arguably the fastest running back during the spring, regularly putting on display blazing open field speed.
Brown might not see a ton of run this season, but it would be surprising if he didn't see the field much at all given his athletic capabilities. That being said, him and Watson are prime redshirt candidates barring a string of injuries to the position like in 2022.
Overall, when looking at it at face value, it's hard not to make the assertion that Louisville regressed at running back considering they lost two players that amassed over 1,000 yards from scrimmage. But that being said, the Cardinals still have a running back room where it seems that each back can do something different - whether it be speed, power, vision, etc. - and can do it well. They might not be headlined by an All-ACC caliber back (as of right now), but running back is a position where they have options and potential - it just has to all come together.
