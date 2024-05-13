An Updated Look at Louisville Football's 2024 Roster
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Spring ball for the Louisville football program is well in the rear view mirror, but there have been a handful of moving pieces since practice ended back in April.
The Cardinals have seen nine players transfer out since the fine week of spring ball, including four re-transfers, but have also welcomed five via the portal from the spring transfer window. As of May 13, Louisville is sitting at an 84-man scholarship roster for the 2024 season.
There's still plenty of time to fill that final spot, but for now, let's take a look below at the current scholarship players suiting up for the Cardinals in 2024:
Quarterback
- Tyler Shough (6-5, 225, Gr.)
- Brady Allen (6-6, 220, R-So)
- Pierce Clarkson (6-1, 195, R-Fr.)
- Deuce Adams (6-1, 170, Fr.)
Quick Hit: Shough has the keys to the car now that Jack Plummer's college career is now over, and he looked extremely impressive during the spring. Clarkson and quality walk-on Harrison Bailey are vying for the backup spot, Allen has experience with the system, and fast-rising prospect Adams joins in the summer. Louisville's depth at quarterback seems to be in a good spot.
Running Back
- Donald Chaney Jr. (5-11, 220, R-Jr.)
- Maurice Turner (5-10, 190, Jr.)
- Keyjuan Brown (5-10, 210, R-Fr.)
- Isaac Brown (5-9, 190, Fr.)
- Duke Watson (6-0, 180, Fr.)
Quick Hit: While Jawhar Jordan and Isaac Guerendo are off to the NFL, this position still has plenty of options at their disposal. Losing Peny Boone back to the portal certainly hurts, but Chaney looked much better in the spring than some expected. Plus, Turner has shown to be a more than capable speed back when on the field, and Isaac Brown turned some heads in the spring.
Wide Receiver
- Ja'Corey Brooks (6-3, 195, R-Sr.)
- Caullin Lacy (5-10, 190, Sr.)
- Jadon Thompson (6-2, 190, Sr.)
- Jimmy Calloway (6-0, 190, R-Jr.)
- Chris Bell (6-2, 220, Jr.)
- Antonio Meeks (6-1, 195, Jr.)
- Cataurus Hicks (5-10, 180, R-Fr.)
- Jahlil McClain (5-11, 180, R-Fr.)
- Shaun Boykins Jr. (6-1, 190, Fr.)
- JoJo Stone (5-11, 180, Fr.)
Quick Hit: The wide receiver room was mostly underwhelming last season, but there is optimism that the position can improve in 2024. Brooks and Lacy were upper-tier additions through the portal, plus Thompson and Bell made meaningful strides during the spring, especially the latter.
Tight End
- Izayah Cummings (6-4, 235, R-Sr.)
- Mark Redman (6-6, 255, R-Sr.)
- Duane Martin (6-2, 260, Sr.)
- Nate Kurisky (6-3, 240, R-So.)
- Jaleel Skinner (6-5, 225, So.)
- Jamari Johnson (6-5, 265, R-Fr.)
- Dylan Mesman (6-5, 230, Fr.)
Quick Hit: The tight end spot is getting a major upgrade after they were almost a non-factor in the passing game last season. Redman should be an instant difference maker here when he arrives in the summer, and Skinner showed flashes of his versatility in the spring. Plus, Kurisky played his best football towards the end of last year, and Johnson seems to be in line for a big jump in year two.
Offensive Line
- Victor Cutler (6-3, 300, Gr.)
- Monroe Mills (6-7, 315, Gr.)
- Renato Brown (6-4, 315, R-Sr.)
- Jonathan Mendoza (6-9, 310, R-Sr.)
- Rasheed Miller (6-7, 310, R-Sr.)
- Michael Gonzalez (6-4, 305, Sr.)
- Lance Robinson (6-4, 295, Sr.)
- Austin Collins (6-3, 295, R-Jr.)
- Pete Nygra (6-4, 300, R-Jr.)
- Trevonte Sylvester (6-6, 280, R-Jr.)
- Makhete Gueye (6-6, 305, R-So.)
- Joe Crocker (6-6, 310, R-Fr.)
- Madden Sanker (6-5, 310, R-Fr.)
- Fred Johnson (6-5, 287, Fr.)
- Ransom McDermott (6-8, 305, Fr.)
- Jimmy Williams III (6-4, 290, Fr.)
Quick Hit: With three starters moving on, the offensive line will look very different in 2024. Louisville does retain a pair of starters in Gonzalez and Brown, plus Mendoza, Mills and Nygra should fill in for the starters that left. Overall, the room as a whole has solid depth at all positions.
Interior Defensive Line
- Thor Griffith (6-2, 320, Gr.)
- Jordan Guerad (6-2, 295, R-Sr.)
- Rene Konga (6-4, 290, R-Sr.)
- Ramon Puryear (6-3, 275, R-Sr.)
- Dezmond Tell (6-1, 295, Sr.)
- Jared Dawson (6-2, 305, R-Jr.)
- Selah Brown (6-2, 285, Jr.)
- Saadiq Clements (6-4, 290, R-Fr.)
- William Spencer (6-5, 305, R-Fr.)
Quick Hit: The defensive line is shaping up to be the strength of the entire defense, and the interior will be a big reason. Louisville scored a massive recruiting win in landing Griffith, plus fellow newcomers Guerad and Konga bring experience and production to the table. Not to mention that returners Puryear, Tell and Dawson all performed well last season.
Defensive End
- Myles Jernigan (6-3, 235, R-Sr.)
- Richard Kinley II (6-3, 235, R-Sr.)
- Tramel Logan (6-4, 247, R-Sr.)
- Ashton Gillotte (6-3, 275, Sr.)
- Mason Reiger (6-4, 250, Sr.)
- R.J. Sorenson (6-4, 260, R-Jr.)
- Micah Carter (6-6, 250, R-Fr.)
- Adonijah Green (6-6, 240, R-Fr.)
- Maurice Davis (6-4, 215, Fr.)
- Xavier Porter (6-2, 265, Fr.)
Quick Hit: Bringing back Gillotte, a former All-American, was a massive development for the defense. Plus, Reiger is an underrated component to the line and Davis made serious strides in spring ball. Additionally, the spring additions of Jernigan, Kinley and Logan add some much needed quality depth.
Linebackers
- Jurriente Davis (6-0, 230, R-Sr.)
- Dan Foster Jr. (6-3, 225, R-Sr.)
- Benjamin Perry (6-3, 205, R-Jr.)
- T.J. Quinn (6-1, 230, R-Jr.)
- Antonio Watts (6-2, 225, Jr.)
- Stanquan Clark (6-3, 230, So.)
- T.J. Capers (6-2, 220, R-Fr.)
- Trent Carter (6-3, 225, Fr.)
Quick Hit: The linebacking corps wound up playing much better than expected last season. Quinn led the team in tackles, Perry was an X-Factor at STAR, Davis impressed the coaches in spring ball, Clark showed flashes of brilliance as a true freshman, and Watts made a handful of plays. The position will only get better with a fully healthy Capers, and Foster was added to supplant the loss of Alderman.
Cornerbacks
- Tahveon Nicholson (5-11, 185, R-Sr.)
- Quincy Riley (6-0, 195, R-Sr.)
- Corey Thornton (6-1, 195, Sr.)
- Tayon Holloway (6-1, 190, R-So.)
- Aaron Williams (6-2, 185, R-Fr.)
- Rae'mon Mosby (6-0, 175, Fr.)
Quick Hit: Despite a lot of turnover, Cornerback will be a very strong unit next season. Retaining Riley is a massive boost for the defense as a whole, plus the three transfer additions - Thornton, Nicholson and Holloway - all greatly impressed in the spring. On top of that, Williams looked very impressive in his first healthy spring.
Safeties
- M.J. Griffin (6-1, 200, R-Sr.)
- Tamarion McDonald (6-2, 195, Sr.)
- Devin Neal (6-0, 210, Sr.)
- Blake Ruffin (6-3, 210, R-Jr.)
- D'Angelo Hutchinson (6-3, 195, Jr.)
- Daeh McCullough (6-2, 190, R-Fr.)
- Jathan Hatch (6-2, 190, Fr.)
Quick Hit: Louisville might have the deepest safety room in the ACC. Neal earned All-ACC honors after he had to step up last season, and Griffin - who played a major role in 2022 - will be back and fully healthy. McDonald also looked extremely impressive in the spring, Ruffin as an FCS All-American, and Hutchinson made strides as well.
Special Teams
- Placekicker Brock Travelstead (6-1, 205, Sr.)
- Long Snapper Shai Kochav (6-3, 230, R-Jr.)
Quick Hit: Travelstead will have to take a step forward in terms of his consistency as a kicker, but he and walk-on Nick Keller looked good in the spring. Louisville is in good shape at punter, as walk-on Brady Hodges had a good season and should only get better, and Carter Schwartz has emerged as a quality option as well.
(Photo via Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)
