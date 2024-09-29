Louisville Opens as Home Favorite vs. SMU
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program might have suffered their first loss of the season, but oddsmakers are liking them to bounce back when they return home to take on ACC newcomer SMU.
According to DraftKings, the Cardinals have opened up as a 6.5-point favorite over the visiting Mustangs. The over/under has not yet been set.
Louisville (3-1, 1-0 ACC) certainly played far from their cleanest game against Notre Dame this past Saturday. They committed three turnovers, turned the ball over on downs four times and committed six penalties, eventually resulting in a 31-24 loss up in South Bend.
As for SMU (4-1, 1-0 ACC), they have turned a corner after a rocky start to their season. The Mustangs opened with an uninspiring win at Nevada, then lost to BYU at home. But since then, they won in a shootout over rival TCU, and most recently smoked Florida State 42-16 in their first ever conference game as a member of the ACC.
Louisville is 3-1 against-the-spread so far this season, whereas SMU is 3-2. The Cardinals are 3-0 at home ATS and straight up, while the Mustangs are 0-1 on the road ATS and straight up.
Louisville was able to cover vs. Austin Peay (-38.5), Jax State (-27.5) and Georgia Tech (-8.5); but not at Notre Dame (+6.5). SMU covered vs. Houston Christin (-27.5), vs. TCU (+1.5) and vs. Florida State (-5.5); but were unable to do so at Nevada (-27.5) and vs. BYU (-12.5).
Kickoff vs. SMU is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 5 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
