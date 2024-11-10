Louisville Opens as Massive Road Favorite at Stanford
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is returning to action this upcoming weekend after coming out of their second and final bye week of the 2024 season, and oddsmakers are liking them to win in blowout fashion when they head out west to face Stanford.
According to DraftKings, the Cardinals have opened up as a 20-point favorite to the home Cardinal. The over/under has not yet been set.
Louisville (6-3, 4-2 ACC) is coming off of a monumental victory on the road over No. 11 Clemson, escaping Death Valley with a 33-21 victory. Not only did the Cardinals earn their first ever victory over the Tigers, the upset also snapped Clemson's 22-game winning streak in night games at Memorial Stadium.
As for Stanford (2-7, 1-5 ACC), year two of the Troy Taylor era has not gone the way many have hoped it would. The Cardinal took down Syracuse in their first ever conference game as a member of the ACC, but have lost six consecutive games since. The average margin of defeat in Stanford's losing streak has been 26.0 points.
Louisville is 4-5 against-the-spread so far this season, whereas Stanford is 3-6. The Cardinals are 1-3 on the road ATS despite being 3-1 straight up, while the Cardinal are 2-3 at home ATS despite being 1-4 straight up.
Louisville was able to cover vs. Austin Peay (-38.5), vs. Jax State (-27.5) vs. Georgia Tech (-8.5) at at Clemson (+11.5); but not at Notre Dame (+6.5), vs. SMU (-6.5), at Virginia (-7.5), vs. Miami (+4.5) and at Boston College (-7.5).
Stanford covered vs. TCU (+8.5), vs. Cal Poly (-33.5) and at Syracuse (+9.5); but were unable to do so at Clemson (+23.5), vs. Virginia Tech (+9.5), at Notre Dame (+22.5), vs. SMU (+16.5), vs. Wake Forest (+2.5) and at NC State (+9.5).
Kickoff vs. Stanford is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 16 at 3:30 p.m. EST.
