Louisville Opens as Road Favorite at Virginia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville football program is coming off of a disjointed home loss, oddsmakers are liking them to snap their two-game skid when they travel to Virginia.
According to DraftKings, the Cardinals have opened up as a 7.0-point favorite over the home Cavaliers. The over/under has not yet been set.
Once again, mistakes and miscues spelled doom for Louisville (3-2, 1-1 ACC), eventually handing them a 34-27 loss to SMU. The Cardinals gave up 481 total yards of offense to the Mustangs, while penalties, lackluster execution and questionable play calling handicapped their own offense.
As for Virginia (4-1, 2-0 ACC), they look like they have finally turned things around under head coach Tony Elliott. They've already won their most games under the third year head coach, and are coming off of an impressive come-from-behind 24-14 win over Boston College.
Both Louisville and Virginia are 3-2 against-the-spread so far this season. The Cardinals are 0-1 on the road ATS and straight up, while the Cavaliers are 2-1 at home ATS and straight up.
Louisville was able to cover vs. Austin Peay (-38.5), Jax State (-27.5) and Georgia Tech (-8.5); but not at Notre Dame (+6.5) and vs. SMU (-6.5). Virginia covered vs. Richmond (-19.0), at Coastal Carolina (-3.5) and vs. Boston College (-1.5); but were unable to do so at Wake Forest (-1.5) and vs. Maryland (-3.0).
Kickoff vs. Virginia is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12 at 3:30 p.m. EST.
(Photo of Isaac Guerendo: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
