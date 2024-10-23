Louisville Football Bowl Projections: 2024 Week 9
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program might have dropped three of their last four games, but so far, they are still a consensus pick to reach a bowl game.
As to which bowl game? Well, the jury is still out there. Like they have for the last couple weeks, bowl projectors are still not totally unified as to where the Cardinals will be going this bowl season. This week, the Gator Bowl and Duke's Mayo Bowl got multiple picks from projectors, but the nine projections for Louisville still feature five different bowls.
As a reminder, the ACC utilizes a system where they organize bowls with conference tie-ins into two tiers, but there is no selection order within each tier. The league and their bowl partners "will make team selections based on several factors, including geographic proximity, avoiding repeat appearances and matchups, and regular-season won-loss records," according to the ACC's official website.
The Cardinals will officially learn their postseason draw on Sunday, Dec. 8, following the end of conference championship weekend. The College Football Playoff selection show begins at 12:00 p.m. that day, and Louisville will learn their bowl shortly after.
With eight weeks of college football now in the rear view mirror, here are bowl projections for Louisville across various publications:
ESPN
- Projector: Kyle Bonagura
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Tennessee
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Thursday, Jan, 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST
- Projector: Mark Schlabach
- Bowl/Matchup: Military Bowl vs. Navy
- Location: Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis, Mary.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 28 at 5:45 p.m. EST
CBS
- Projector: Jerry Palm
- Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Michigan
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan, 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST
247Sports
- Projector: Brad Crawford
- Bowl/Matchup: Fenway Bowl vs. Memphis
- Location: Fenway Park in Boston, Mass.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec. 28 at 11:00 a.m. EST
Athlon Sports
- Projector: Steve Lassan
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Ole Miss
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Thursday, Jan, 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST
College Football News
- Projector: Staff Pick
- Bowl/Matchup: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Kansas State
- Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec, 28 at 3:30 p.m. EST
Action Network
- Projector: Brett McMurphy
- Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Illinois
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan, 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST
USA TODAY
- Projector: Erick Smith
- Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Iowa
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan, 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST
College Football Network
- Projector: Oliver Hodgkinson
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Ole Miss
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Thursday, Jan, 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST
(Photo of Tyler Shough: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X