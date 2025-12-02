11 Cardinals Receive 2025 All-ACC Honors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Eleven University of Louisville players were named to the 2025 All-Atlantic Coast Conference Football Team unveiled this afternoon on ACC Network.
Wide receiver Chris Bell was the lone first-team selection after his career-best season. Defensive tackle Rene Konga earned second-team accolades, while running back Isaac Brown, all-purpose performer Caullin Lacy, placekicker Cooper Ranvier, defensive end Clev Lubin and linebacker TJ Quinn gathered third-team honors.
Honorable Mention accolades went to wide receiver Caullin Lacy, offensive linemen Lance Robinson and Pete Nygra, linebacker Antonio Watts and cornerback Tayon Holloway.
Bell was the team’s top receiver, establishing career highs for receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. The senior caught 72 passes for 917 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games before an injury sidelined him for the rest of the season. Bell recorded three 100-yard receiving games, including a career-high 12 receptions for 170 yards and two scores against Virginia and 10 catches for 135 yards and one score against Pittsburgh.
The native of Yazoo City, Miss., finished fourth in the ACC in receptions and touchdowns and fifth in the league in receiving yards.
Playing in his final year, Konga was a key piece upfront for the Cardinals’ defense that enters the postseason ranked 15th nationally. The native of Ottawa, Ontario, recorded a career-high 29 tackles and registered 5.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Konga led the team with six pass breakups.
Brown earned all-conference honors for the second straight season despite missing three games. The native of Miami, Fla., rushed for 782 yards and five touchdowns, while averaging 8.6 yards per carry. He totaled five 100-yard rushing games, including a career high 205-yard performance in a win over Boston College.
One of the most dangerous punt returners in the country, Lacy tied for third nationally with an average of 20.0 yards a return and was one of five players with multiple punt returns for a touchdown. He became the first player in school history with two punt returns for touchdowns of over 75 yards in a season. Lacy earned honorable mention honors as a receiver after catching 54 passes for 547 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Lubin was the leader of the defense, finishing the year with 54 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks. He closed the season with 3.0 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks in the 41-0 shutout win over Kentucky.
In his first year as the starting kicker, Ranvier was 21-of-24 on field-goal attempts, tying the school record for field goals made in a season. He made 6-of-7 field goals from over 40 yards and buried two 50+-yard field goals over the course of the season.
Quinn is leading the team in tackles for the third-straight season after recording 87 after 12 games. He was named the league’s Linebacker of the Week three times and totaled four double-digit tackle totals.
Robinson and Nygra started all 12 games on the offensive line this season, helping the Cards rush for an average of 16.26 yards per game and 23 touchdowns, while only allowing 23 sacks as a unit.
Watts, who missed the last two games, led the Cardinals with three interceptions, while also recording 42 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss.
Holloway recorded 40 tackles and registered his first two interceptions in last Saturday’s win over Kentucky.
(Photo of Chris Bell: Sam Navarro - Imagn Images)
