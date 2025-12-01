Louisville's T.J. Quinn Named ACC Linebacker of the Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that linebacker TJ Quinn has been named ACC Linebacker of the Week for his performance in Louisville’s 41-0 win over intra-state rival Kentucky on Saturday.
The award is Quinn’s third of the season after he also earned the award after Louisville’s week two win over James Madison and the victory on the road at Pitt.
Against Kentucky, Quinn shared the team lead with 10 tackles, including five solo stops, in the second-straight win over Kentucky. It marked his third game of the season with double-digit tackles and was part of a defense that held Kentucky to a total of 140 yards of total offense for the game.
The shutout was the first since the series since the Cards blanked the Wildcats 28-0 during the 2004 season.
(Photo of T.J. Quinn: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
