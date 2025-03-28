Three Cards Selected in ESPN's Seven-Round 2025 NFL Mock Draft
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2025 NFL Draft is just under a month away, and several Louisville players are hoping to hear their name called on draft night. 21 Cardinals recently took part in the program's annual Pro Day, and four were invited to Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine last month.
With the draft nearly upon us, mock draft and big board season is in full swing. With that, ESPN's Matt Miller recently released his complete seven-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft, taking into account the entire pre-draft process, as well as "hundreds of conversations" with NFL scouts and front office executives.
Among Miller's 257 mock draft picks, three of them went to members of the Louisville football program: quarterback Tyler Shough, defensive end Ashton Gillotte and cornerback Quincy Riley.
Shough has been generating a ton of draft buzz in recent weeks, so much so that Miller is the first Cardinal off the board in his mock. He has the signal caller getting drafted in the second round with the No. 33 overall pick, and heading to the Cleveland Browns.
"Shough has a live arm, easy mobility and plenty of experience," Miller wrote. "Cleveland needs someone to play immediately, which he can do as the Browns try to find the franchise quarterback that has evaded them since the franchise rebooted in 1999."
The next Louisville to player to come off the board is Riley. He won't have to go very far, as Miller has the corner getting picked up by the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round with the No. 81 overall pick.
"Mike Hilton hasn't re-signed with the Bengals, opening the door for a nickel cornerback who could step right into the lineup," Miller wrote. "Riley is one of the most underrated playmakers (15 career interceptions) in the draft."
Gillotte is the third and final Card to get drafted in Miller's mock, and he projects a teaming up with former Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, with the edge rusher going to the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 129 overall pick in the fourth round.
The 2025 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, Apr. 24 at 8:00 p.m. EST on ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network.
(Photo of Tyler Shough: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
