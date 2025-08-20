Three Louisville Players Named to Senior Bowl Top 300 List
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Three members of the Louisville football program were named to the watch list for the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl Top 300, the organization announced Wednesday.
All three inclusions were on the offensive side of the ball, with quarterback Miller Moss, as well as wide receivers Chris Bell and Caullin Lacy, making the list.
While previous watchlists for the Senior Bowl featured 850 players and exclusively upperclassmen, this year's features the top 300 eligible players for the upcoming NFL Draft class.
The Panini (previously Reese's) Senior Bowl is an annual pre-draft all-star exhibition that allows some of the top upperclassmen in college football to put their talents on display in front of NFL scouts and front office personnel. It takes place in Mobile, Ala. at Hancock Whitney Stadium, and is set for Jan. 31, 2026.
Moss comes to Louisville from USC, where he spent the first four years of his collegiate career. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound signal caller started the first nine games of the year, completing 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,555 yards and 18 touchdowns to nine interceptions. However, he was benched for the final three games of the year.
Bell has made steady improvements each year in college, and is coming off of a career year. Starting all 13 games in 2024, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound outside receiver caught 43 passes for 737 yards and four touchdowns, all of which were second on the team to Ja'Corey Brooks.
Lacy played just five games last season due to a collarbone injury and midseason opt-out to preserve his redshirt. he caught 18 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown, and five kick returns for 191 yards - including a 100-yard return for a touchdown against Miami. During the 2023 season with South Alabama, he caught 91 passes for 1,316 yards and seven touchdowns, with the receptions mark good for fifth in the FBS and the yardage mark coming in at sixth.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Caullin Lacy: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky