Seven Louisville Players Named to Senior Bowl Watch List

The Reese's Senior Bowl is one of the first steps of the NFL Draft process for upperclassmen.

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Seven University of Louisville football players were named to the 2023 Senior Bowl Watchlist early on Wednesday, marking the most in school history.

The Reese's Senior Bowl will announce the final roster following the conclusion of the 2022-23 season. Malik Cunningham (QB), Trevor Reid (OL), Caleb Chandler (OL), Jermayne Lole (DL), Yasir Abdullah (EDGE), Kei'Trel Clark (CB), and Kenderick Duncan (S) were among the players named to this year's watchlist.

Cunningham, who was recently named to the Manning Award Watchlist, is entering his fourth season as the starting quarterback for the Cardinals. The redshirt senior ranks seventh in school history in pass attempts (887) and in completions (556). He ranks fourth in school history in completion percentage with .627 completions per attempt.

Known for his ability to run the ball, Cunningham ranks second in school history in both rushing yards (2,622) and rushing touchdowns (38). He falls right behind former quarterback, Lamar Jackson in both categories.

Reid, who was named to last year's Senior Bowl Watchlist, started in all 13 games last season at left tackle and will play in his third year with the Cardinals. Chandler, who also started every game for the Cardinals last season, became the first offensive lineman to earn first team All-ACC honors since 2019. He was most recently named to the Associated Press Preseason All-American team for this year.

Arizona State transfer, Jermayne Lole recorded 123 tackles and 10 sacks for the Sun Devils during his time there.

Linebacker Yasir Abdullah was named second team All-ACC last season and finished as the team leader in sacks with 10 and had 17.5 tackles for loss. He tied for 19th nationally in sacks and 12th in tackles for loss for the 2021-22 season. Fellow defensive player, Kei'Trel Clark, was also named to the second team All-ACC and finished the season with 40 tackles.

Duncan closed the regular season with 77 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss before missing the bowl game due to foot surgery.

The Reese's Senior Bowl is the longest continual-running all-star game and widely regarded as the first stage in the NFL Draft process. The game will take place in Mobile, Alabama on Feb. 4, 2023.

(Photo of Kei'Trel Clark via University of Louisville Athletics)

Louisville Cardinals
Louisville Cardinals

Football

