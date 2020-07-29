ACC Moves to 10 + 1 2020 Football Schedule

The Atlantic Coast Conference is altering the football schedule for the 2020 season and moving to a 10 conference games & one non-conference game scheduling model, the league's Board of Directors announced Wednesday.

“Today’s decision was made after months of thoughtful planning by numerous individuals throughout the conference,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “The Board’s decision presents a path, if public health guidance allows, to move forward with competition. Our institutions are committed to taking the necessary measures to facilitate the return in a safe and responsible manner. We recognize that we may need to be nimble and make adjustments in the future. We will be as prepared as possible should that need arise.”

The following adjustments have been made to the 2020 football schedule:

The season’s first games will take place the week of Sept. 7-12

The 2020 scheduling model includes 11 games (10 plus one: 10 conference and one non-conference)

All non-conference game opponents, selected by the respective school, must be played in the home state of the ACC institution, and all non-conference opponents must meet the medical protocol requirements as agreed upon by the ACC

The 11 games will be played over at least 13 weeks with each team having two open dates

There will be one division

Notre Dame will also play a 10-game conference schedule and be eligible to compete in the 2020 ACC Football Championship Game

All television revenue for the 2020 season, including Notre Dame’s home games broadcast by NBC, will be shared equally by all 15 institutions

The ACC Football Championship Game will be played on either December 12 or 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will feature the top two teams based upon highest conference-game winning percentage

All 15 teams will continue to be part of the ACC’s bowl selection process; should Notre Dame win the ACC Football Championship Game they would be eligible for the Orange Bowl, if not selected as a College Football Playoff semifinal team

The 2020 ACC Football week-by-week schedule and television selections will be released in the future

“We are encouraged with the ACC announcement today regarding fall sports competition," Athletic Director Vince Tyra said in a statement. "While the health and safety of our student athletes is our top priority, we have multiple models under review for as many Cardinals fans as possible to attend games this fall. We will continue to monitor the health climate and work with local and state officials to communicate fan protocols as we get closer to the start of the season."

As part of the updated schedule, Louisville will now host Florida State, Miami, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest at Cardinal Stadium. Conversely, they will go on the road to face Boston College, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Pitt and Virginia.

Louisville's season-opener against the NC State Wolfpack has been canceled, as has their game against the Clemson Tigers. Syracuse will now come to Louisville and not vice versa, while Miami, Georgia Tech and Pitt are new additions.

“I’m thrilled with the positive news coming from the Atlantic Coast Conference about moving forward with a new scheduling model for the 2020 season," head coach Scott Satterfield said in a statement. "The proposed home and away schedule is extremely challenging, but very exciting at the same time. We now have a clear direction about the upcoming football season, and our program is just looking forward to beginning those preparations next week.”

