ACC Football Power Rankings: 2022 Preseason

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The long offseason is nearly in the rear view mirror. College football is roughly a month from making its triumphant return, and with will come what is shaping up to be an exciting season of ACC football.

For the first time since 2014, we are entering a year in which Clemson is not the defending ACC Champion. After winning the league for six straight seasons from 2015 to 2020, they were finally dethroned by not making the championship game at all, with Pitt taking down Wake Forest to win the conference.

The Tigers are still the team to beat in the ACC, but there are plenty of contenders for the league crown. NC State and Wake Forest could easily take down Clemson in the Atlantic, whereas Miami and Pitt can present a worthy challenge over in the Coastal.

So where do things currently stand in the conference with the 2022 season fast approaching? Check out our preseason ACC power rankings below:

1. Clemson Tigers

Last Season's Record: 10-3 (6-2 ACC)

Clemson might have had a "down" year last season by their lofty standards, but they're still the team to beat in the ACC. They boast one of the most talented defensive front sevens in college football, anchored by lineman Bryan Bresee, Xavier Thomas and Myles Murphy; as well as linebacker Trenton Simpson. There are still some questions on offense, specifically at the quarterback position. D.J. Uiagalelei should be in line for a bounce back, but don't count out incoming five-star Cade Klubnik. However, Will Shipley has a case for best running back in the ACC, and there is enough talent surrounding whoever takes over at quarterback that the offense should be in line to improve from last year.

2. NC State Wolfpack

Last Season's Record: 9-3 (6-2 ACC)

Could this finally be NC State's year? While Clemson is the favorite to win the ACC, the Wolfpack are right behind them, and they were only four points away from an undefeated mark in conference play last season. NC State has an extremely talented defense that returns 10 starters on that side of the ball. Led by Payton Wilson and Drake Thomas, they sport arguably the best linebacking corps in the ACC, plus their secondary of isn't half-bad either thanks to safety Tanner Ingle and corner Shyheim Battle. They did lose their two best rushers in Zonovan Knight and Ricky Person, as well as the ACC's best offensive lineman in Ikem Ekwonu, but quarterback Devin Leary is one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC.

3. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Last Season's Record: 11-3 (7-1 ACC)

As good as Wake Forest was on offense last season, they might be even better in 2022. They return nine starters on that side of the ball, including potential preseason ACC Player of the Year quarterback Sam Hartman. Coupled with star wideout A.T. Perry, Taylor Morin and some solid pieces on the offensive line, the Demon Deacons should have no issue scoring points. The only thing holding them back is their incredibly suspect defense, one that played a huge role in them going 1-3 down the stretch of the regular season. First-year defensive coordinator Brad Lambert certainly has his work cut out for him.

4. Pitt Panthers

Last Season's Record: 11-3 (7-1 ACC)

It's always tough to replace the ACC Player of the Year, which quarterback Kenny Pickett accomplished last year. Fortunately for Pitt, USC transfer Kedon Slovis is no slouch. Unfortunately for the Panthers, it'll be even tougher to replace Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison, who ironically enough, is now at Slovis' old home of USC. They do have other returning contributors on offense, such as wide receiver Jared Wayne, running back Israel Abanikanda, and a handful of underrated contributors on the offensive line. Their defense shouldn't skip a beat next season, with linemen Calijah Kancey & Habbakkuk Baldonado, and linebacker SirVocea Dennis fueling one of the top front sevens in the league. Brandon Hill and Erick Hallett are arguably one of the best safety duos in the ACC, as well.

5. Miami Hurricanes

Last Season's Record: 7-5 (5-3 ACC)

Out with Manny Diaz, in with Mario Cristobal. The Miami alum is who could finally help The U get back on track, and the Canes already have a budding superstar to work with. Stepping in for an injured D'Eriq King, quarterback Tyler Van Dyke lit up opposing defenses en route to winning ACC Rookie of the Year. Van Dyke's new offensive coordinator, Josh Gattis, also helped Michigan reach the College Football Playoff last season. Guys like running back Jaylan Knighton and tight end Will Mallory will help the Canes be a formidable offense. They do have some questions on defense, particularly in the pass rush after losing some talent there. Time will tell if co-defensive coordinators Kevin Steele and Charlie Strong can right that ship.

6. Louisville Cardinals

Last Season's Record: 6-7 (4-4 ACC)

Not only is Malik Cunningham the most underrated quarterback in the ACC, he's national sleeper candidate and dark horse pick for the Heisman Trophy. He's sitting behind arguably the best offensive line in the ACC and has a deep running back room to compliment him, but the wide receiver room has had some turnover. Transfer wide receiver Tyler Hudson and tight end Marshon Ford will give him at least a pair of go-to options in the passing game. Over on defense, they'll have to take a big step forward, especially in the secondary, but did make a bunch of additions there in the portal. The defense does sport several high-caliber talents, such as cornerback Kei'Trel Clark, linebacker Yasir Abdullah and Arizona State transfer defensive tackle Jermayne Lole. It'll just need to all come together.

7. North Carolina Tar Heels

Last Season's Record: 6-7 (3-5 ACC)

North Carolina will have to replace a lot of production from their extremely efficient offense. Long-time quarterback Sam Howell is gone, as is All-ACC running back Ty Chandler and *four* of their starters on the offensive line. They do have a pair of promising options at quarterback in Drake Maye (brother of UNC basketball great, Luke) and Jacolby Criswell, not to mention that Josh Downs might be the best wide receiver in the ACC. There's intrigue on offense, but it's highly unlike that UNC will replicate their prowess from last season. Their defense was bad last year, but does have plenty of talent and NFL prospects such as lineman Myles Murphy, cornerback Tony Grimes and safety Cam'Ron Kelly. Plus they have a new defensive coordinator in Gene Chizik, who as we all know, has national championship experience.

8. Florida State Seminoles

Last Season's Record: 5-7 (4-4 ACC)

Is this the year that Mike Norvell finally gets things going at Florida State? He's only 8-13 in his first two seasons with the Noles, but they were able to find some consistency in the second half of the 2021 season. Despite losing Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas to the NFL, their defense still has the talent to potentially be in the top half of the ACC. Jammie Robinson is the best safety in the league, and their defensive line should still be elite thanks to Robert Cooper, Fabian Lovett and Albany transfer Jared Verse. The offense trails the defense, but does have weapons at their disposal. Running back Jashaun Corbin is gone, but Treshaun Ward and Oregon transfer Trey Benson will still force opposing defenses to honor the run game. However, the offensive line failed to generate consistent holes or protection for quarterback Jordan Travis, and absolutely has to take a step forward.

9. Virginia Cavaliers

Last Season's Record: 6-6 (4-4 ACC)

There's absolutely no question as to what Virginia's M.O. is going to be. Southpaw quarterback Brennan Armstrong is one of the most prolific passers in the entire country, leading the Cavaliers to the No. 2 passing attack and No. 3 offense in the nation, and he also gets back his No. 1 receiver in Dontayvion Wicks. The problem facing first-year head coach Tony Elliott? Virginia lost every single starter on the offensive line, and has just one returner with any experience whatsoever. Not to mention that their defense was absolutely atrocious last year, ranking 104th in scoring defense and 121st in total defense. They addressed some needs in the portal, but they still have a ways to go on that side of the ball.

10. Boston College Eagles

Last Season's Record: 6-6 (2-6 ACC)

Had quarterback Phil Jurkovec not gone down early in the year with a season-ending injury, Boston College wouldn't have posted the league's worst offense, and the Eagles would have had a better record. He's very much an NFL-caliber prospect, plus he has a couple go-to options in wide receiver Zay Flowers and running back Pat Garwo III. The main issue on offense is that Boston College lost four of their starters on the offensive line, and even Christian Mahogany is out with an ACL tear. BC did have one of the more underrated defenses in the ACC last year, coming in at fourth in the league and 28th nationally. They boasted the top secondary in the league, led by returners corner Josh DeBerry and safety Jaiden Woodbey, but struggled to contain the run.

11. Syracuse Orange

Last Season's Record: 5-7 (2-6 ACC)

Dino Babers could very well be on the hot seat entering his seventh season at Syracuse, as just one of his previous six seasons at the helm produced more than five wins (10-3 in 2018). Sean Tucker is unquestionably the best running back in the ACC, coming off of a season where he rushed for an astounding 1,496 yards. The main issue on offense is that quarterback Garrett Shrader is far from a consistent passer, which eventually allowed defenses to just key on the running game due to their atrocious passing game. Fortunately for Cuse, they should still be well above-average on defense. Linebacker Mikel Jones opted to bypass the NFL, and the secondary has some elite talent in cornerback duo Duce Chestnut and Garrett Williams.

12. Virginia Tech Hokies

Last Season's Record: 6-7 (4-4 ACC)

The Hokies finally cut ties with head coach Justin Fuente, and the Brent Pry era has officially begun in Blacksburg. The defense does return seven starters, including Dax Hollifield and Chamarri Conner, but that's not saying a whole lot for a defense that ranked 78th in the nation and 8th in the ACC last year. Then there's the offense. Quarterback Braxton Burnmeister entered the transfer portal, and the Hokies lost both leading wide receivers in Tre Turner and Tayveon Robinson, as well as leading running back Raheem Blackshear. The quarterback battle will be down to former backup Connor Blumrick and Marshall transfer Grant Wells. Not ideal.

13. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Last Season's Record: 3-9 (2-6 ACC)

Very few head coaches in college football are sitting on a seat that's hotter than the one Geoff Collins is sitting on. He's won just three games in each of his first three seasons with the Yellow Jackets, and the outlook isn't exactly high in 2022. Tech lost star running back Jahmyr Gibbs to Alabama by way of the portal, and the offense was already one of the worst in the ACC. The defensive outlook is even more grim, as they return just two starters from a unit that statistically ranked worse than the offense. Quarterback Jeff Sims could be Collins' savior, but there aren't many viable options for him to get the ball to.

14. Duke Blue Devils

Last Season's Record: 3-9 (0-8 ACC)

First-year head coach Mike Elko has an incredible rebuilding job on his hand. David Cutcliffe didn't exactly end his tenure as the Blue Devils' head coach on a high note, as Duke had the worst defense in the FBS last season at 517.9 yards per game surrendered. The offense was average at best, but both sides of the ball still have major holes to fill at key positions.

Divisonal Power Rankings

Atlantic

Clemson NC State Wake Forest Louisville Florida State Boston College Syracuse

Coastal

Pitt Miami North Carolina Virginia Virginia Tech Georgia Tech Duke

(Photo of Sam Hartman: Jim Dedmon - USA TODAY Sports, Bryan Bresee: Ken Ruinard via Imagn Content Services, LLC, Tyler Van Dyke: Jaylynn Nash - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter